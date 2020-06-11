Coronavirus India Live: Maharashtra COVID-19 tally inching to 1-lakh mark; lockdown may continue, Uddhav Thackeray warns

Coronavirus India State Wise Cases Latest Updates, Lockdown 5 News: Coronavirus tally in Maharashtra is inching towards 1-lakh-mark as the state continues to report hundreds of fresh COVID-19 cases daily. The worst-hit state now has 94,041 cases and the death toll stands at 3,438. Capital Mumbai alone counts for 52,667 cases and 1,857 deaths. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned people defying social distancing norms that lockdown may be imposed again if they don’t follow the rules. “Lockdown may continue if this happens. But I am confident people will listen to the government’s rules and guidelines since it is taking care of their welfare,” Thackeray said in a daily briefing on Wednesday. India’s total tally of coronavirus cases has crossed 2.76 lakh and the death toll stands at 7,745. Over 1.35 lakh people have recovered from the highly contagious disease. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital. “Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon’ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation,” Kejriwal said in his tweet. Delhi has seen a spurt on COVID-19 cases in the recent days. The city’s tally has reported close to 33,000 coronavirus cases, and 984 deaths.
Highlights
"Pune has reported 435 new COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 10394 and death toll is at 449," Health Department, Zilha Parishad, Pune was quoted as saying by ANI.
"With the increase in number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi, the crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh has been reserved to cremate bodies of COVID-19 victims," said Bhupender Gupta, Standing Committee Chairman South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), as per ANI report.
In West Bengal, malls have been reopened for public in Kolkata following relaxations in lockdown. Subrata Roy, a salon owner says,"we're under tremendous financial pressure. Our expenses have increased as we've to buy PPE kits, thermal guns&sanitizers now, but there is no cash flow in the market, as per ANI report.
Restaurants have resumed services in Ghaziabad following relaxations in lockdown norms. Sunil Kumar Tiwari, a restaurant manager says, 'we are taking all precautionary measures. The seating arrangement has been made in such a manner that social distancing is maintained,' as per ANI report.
In Maharashtra, body of an 82-year-old woman COVID-19 patient who had gone missing from Jalgaon Civil Hospital on June 2 was found dead inside a toilet of the hospital yesterday.Police says,"we got a missing complaint from hospital on June 6.We are investigating the matter further," as per ANI report.
In Jaipur, jewellery shops at Johri Bazar have been reopened following relaxations in lockdown norms. A shopkeeper says,"We don't have customers, as people are scared to come out. It has become difficult for us to pay salary of our employees and pay rent of the shop," as per ANI report.