Coronavirus India Live: Maharashtra COVID-19 tally inching to 1-lakh mark; lockdown may continue, Uddhav Thackeray warns

Coronavirus India Cases Live Updates

Coronavirus India State Wise Cases Latest Updates, Lockdown 5 News: Coronavirus tally in Maharashtra is inching towards 1-lakh-mark as the state continues to report hundreds of fresh COVID-19 cases daily. The worst-hit state now has 94,041 cases and the death toll stands at 3,438. Capital Mumbai alone counts for 52,667 cases and 1,857 deaths. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned people defying social distancing norms that lockdown may be imposed again if they don’t follow the rules. “Lockdown may continue if this happens. But I am confident people will listen to the government’s rules and guidelines since it is taking care of their welfare,” Thackeray said in a daily briefing on Wednesday. India’s total tally of coronavirus cases has crossed 2.76 lakh and the death toll stands at 7,745. Over 1.35 lakh people have recovered from the highly contagious disease. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital. “Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon’ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation,” Kejriwal said in his tweet. Delhi has seen a spurt on COVID-19 cases in the recent days. The city’s tally has reported close to 33,000 coronavirus cases, and 984 deaths.