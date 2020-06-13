China reports 18 new coronavirus cases, including six in Beijing

Several markets in Beijing were shut down after six new domestically-transmitted coronavirus cases were reported, taking the tally to nine in the Chinese capital in the last three days, while 12 new infections were registered in other parts of China. China's National Health Commission, (NHC) said on Saturday that 18 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the country on Friday, including six domestically-transmitted cases in Beijing. Also on Friday, seven new asymptomatic cases were reported, taking the total number of such people in quarantine to 98, it said. Officials in Beijing found the coronavirus on a chopping board of imported salmon at Xinfadi market. (PTI)