Coronavirus cases in India Latest Updates: Covid-19 cases in India has crossed 3 lakh mark. In the last 24 hours, the country has reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases has gone up to 3,08,993. As many as 386 people have died in the last 24 hours. There are 1,45,779 active cases while 1,54,330 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 8884 deaths have been recorded in the country so far, according to the Ministry of Health.
Highlights
Several markets in Beijing were shut down after six new domestically-transmitted coronavirus cases were reported, taking the tally to nine in the Chinese capital in the last three days, while 12 new infections were registered in other parts of China. China's National Health Commission, (NHC) said on Saturday that 18 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the country on Friday, including six domestically-transmitted cases in Beijing. Also on Friday, seven new asymptomatic cases were reported, taking the total number of such people in quarantine to 98, it said. Officials in Beijing found the coronavirus on a chopping board of imported salmon at Xinfadi market. (PTI)
Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 20 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 87, health department officials said.Of the 20 new cases, 13 were reported from Changlang district, six from East Siang and one from Namsai. (PTI)
Coronavirus Assam: Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, taking the death toll to eight, while 263 new positive cases were reported which pushed the tally to 3,693, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The two fresh COVID-19 positive fatalities are: a 53-year old woman, suffering from cancer, who died at the Silchar Medical College Hospital; and a 50-year old man, who succumbed to the disease at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital. READ MORE
