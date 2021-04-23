Coronavirus India Live Update: Govt issues revised clinical guidance for management of Covid patients; PM Modi to chair high-level meetings today

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live, Covid-19 Cases in India Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings today. In the wake of the increasing demand for oxygen, he will discuss the situation with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country.
The guidelines issued by the ministry also underlined the importance of physical distancing, indoor use of masks, and strict hand hygiene. (File Photo/PTI)
Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases and Death Toll in India Live Update: Amid the continuous rise in the number of coronavirus cases in India, the Union Health Ministry has issued revised ‘Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients.’ The ministry has recommended emergency use authorization (EUA)/off label use of Tocilizumab drug in case of severe cases of Covid-19. The guidelines issued by ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the Joint Monitoring Group (DGHS) suggested that the medicine should be preferably used with 24 to 48 hours of the ICU admission or the onset of the disease.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings today. In the wake of the increasing demand for oxygen, he will discuss the situation with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country. The Prime Minister will also review the Covid-19 situation in an internal meeting and then speak to chief ministers of states with a high burden of coronavirus cases.
Highlights
Taking cognisance of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's complaint about the death of 62 COVID-19 patients in Vasai-Virar area, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued a notice to the state. The commission asked the state public health department to submit a report in three weeks. Somaiya, in his complaint lodged on April 16, alleged that 62 critically ill COVID-19 patients died at hospitals in Vasai Virar region between April 12 and 13 due to lack of oxygen. (PTI)
The first `Oxygen Express' carrying liquid medical oxygen departed for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam on late Thursday night. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to inform about the Ro-Ro (roll-on-roll-off) train with seven tankers leaving for Maharashtra. "The first Oxygen Express train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag. Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens," Goyal tweeted. (PTI)