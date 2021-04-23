Coronavirus India Live Update: Govt issues revised clinical guidance for management of Covid patients; PM Modi to chair high-level meetings today

The guidelines issued by the ministry also underlined the importance of physical distancing, indoor use of masks, and strict hand hygiene. (File Photo/PTI)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases and Death Toll in India Live Update: Amid the continuous rise in the number of coronavirus cases in India, the Union Health Ministry has issued revised ‘Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients.’ The ministry has recommended emergency use authorization (EUA)/off label use of Tocilizumab drug in case of severe cases of Covid-19. The guidelines issued by ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the Joint Monitoring Group (DGHS) suggested that the medicine should be preferably used with 24 to 48 hours of the ICU admission or the onset of the disease.

The guidelines issued by the ministry also underlined the importance of physical distancing, indoor use of masks, and strict hand hygiene.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings today. In the wake of the increasing demand for oxygen, he will discuss the situation with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country. The Prime Minister will also review the Covid-19 situation in an internal meeting and then speak to chief ministers of states with a high burden of coronavirus cases.

