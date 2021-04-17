Coronavirus India Live Updates: Keep Kumbh ‘symbolic,’ Modi urges seers as India records 2.3 lakh new cases, 1,300 deaths in 1 day

An Akhada chief has died due to Covid and number of seers have tested positive for the viral infection. (PTI Photo)

New Coronavirus Cases in India Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to urge the Hindu seer community gathered for the Kumbh Mela 2021 to keep the religious event as ‘symbolic’ due to the deadly second wave of the coronavirus. The appeal came as India registered a record high of 2,34,692 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths has also gone up with 1,341 people losing their lives in one day. With the cases rising, almost half of India is in some kind of restrictions and tough curbs imposed by the state administrations.

As the nation fights out with the invisible enemy, here are the latest updates from all states and around the globe: