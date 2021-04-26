Coronavirus India Live Update: India records over 3.52 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 2812 deaths in last 24 hours

In a bid to make oxygen available for Covid-19 patients, the Centre has barred the use of liquid oxygen for any non-medical purposes. (Representational Image: PTI)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases and Death Toll in India Live Update: India is witnessing an acute shortage of oxygen with the country reporting more than 3 lakh Covid-19 cases daily for the last few days. Several countries have assured support to India to help save lives amid a devastating surge in coronavirus infections. In a move that can offer some immediate relief, the United States has dispatched over five tonnes of oxygen concentrators.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have also assured immediate supply of necessary medical life-saving equipment. “Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden said in a tweet.

In a bid to make oxygen available for Covid-19 patients, the Centre has not only asked manufacturing units to maximise their production but also barred the use of liquid oxygen for any non-medical purposes. It is already running special trains to supply oxygen to worst-hit states.

Meanwhile, experts believe that hoarding of remdesivir injection and oxygen is creating panic and their shortage in the market.

