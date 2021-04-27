Coronavirus India Live Update: Centre asks states to implement intensive, focused containment framework; urges people to wear masks at home as well

Several states have reported deaths of patients due to a shortage of medical oxygen in the last few days. (Photo source: PTI)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases and Death Toll in India Live Update: With no let-up in the second wave, the Centre has asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to take strict measures at the local level to snap the chain of coronavirus infection. In a communication to all states and UTs, the government said that they must implement an intensive, local and focused containment framework. Considering the unprecedented spike, several states have already started imposing stricter restrictions with Karnataka announcing a 14-day shutdown. Delhi and Jharkhand have already announced such restrictions and several other states are ensuring strict implementation of night curfew and lockdown-like restrictions.

The government has also urged people to get vaccinated during the third phase of the vaccination drive and observe Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The government has expanded the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.

Meanwhile, the Centre has assured that there’s an adequate stock of oxygen and the issues related to transportation is being resolved. “There is absolutely no need to panic for oxygen,” said Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Piyush Goyal. The assurance comes as several states have reported deaths of patients due to a shortage of medical oxygen in the last few days. The government has already banned the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes. However, it later allowed ampules and vials, pharmaceutical and defence forces to use the commodity.

