Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases near 1,40,000; Maharashtra worst affected; WHO stops trial of anti-malarial drug

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Tracker India | Coronavirus Latest News

Coronavirus Cases in India, State Wise Tally Update: The number of coronavirus cases in India is nearing 1,40,000-mark with Maharashtra emerging as the worst affected state with over 50,000 patients. Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and other are also registering hundreds of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has ‘temporarily’ suspended the trial of hydroxychloriquine as a potential drug to treat coronavirus infection. Hydroxychloriquine is normally used in the treatment of malaria.

Meanwhile, domestic air travel has resumed in the country despite some of the states opposing the idea amid the rising numbers of coronavirus cases. However, several flights had to be cancelled on the first day of resumption of services – May 25 – after the Centre announced that there would no flights to cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal and also to Andhra Pradesh. Major airports such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai resumed limited operations which resulted in limited number of flights being operated.