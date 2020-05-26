  • MORE MARKET STATS
Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases near 1,40,000; Maharashtra worst affected; WHO stops trial of anti-malarial drug

Updated:May 26, 2020 8:00:47 am

Coronavirus Cases in India, State Wise Tally Update: The number of coronavirus cases in India is nearing 1,40,000-mark with Maharashtra emerging as the worst affected state with over 50,000 patients. Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and other are also registering hundreds of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has ‘temporarily’ suspended the trial of hydroxychloriquine as a potential drug to treat coronavirus infection. Hydroxychloriquine is normally used in the treatment of malaria.

Meanwhile, domestic air travel has resumed in the country despite some of the states opposing the idea amid the rising numbers of coronavirus cases. However, several flights had to be cancelled on the first day of resumption of services – May 25 – after the Centre announced that there would no flights to cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal and also to Andhra Pradesh. Major airports such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai resumed limited operations which resulted in limited number of flights being operated.

Live Blog

    08:00 (IST)26 May 2020
    Coronavirus USA update: America records 532 COVID 19 deaths in last 24 hours

    "The US has recorded a further 532 coronavirus related deaths, bringing its total death toll to 98218, with 16,62,375 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation," according to Johns Hopkins University, as per AFP news agency report.

    07:58 (IST)26 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: Chandigarh colony reports 3 new COVID 19 cases

    "3 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Bapu Dham Colony. The total number of cases in the union territory now stands at 269," Health Department, Chandigarh, was quoted as saying by ANI.

