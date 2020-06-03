Coronavirus Live News: COVID-19 cases in India cross 2 lakh-mark; WHO says global tally nears 6.2 million

Coronavirus India Latest Updates

Coronavirus India News, State Wise Tracker Updates: Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 2 lakh-mark. According to the World Health Organisation the global tally of those infected with COVID-19 virus has reached 6,194,533. The United States remains the worst affected nation with the pandemic with over 2.9 million affected people and a death toll of 163,000. As far as India is concerned, Maharashtra has emerged as the epicentre of the highly infectious disease with over 70,000 cases, with the state capital Mumbai alone reporting over 40,000 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu, National Capital Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan are the top five worst affected states. Amid the consistently rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said India has been very good in the reduction in mortality. We are far from the peak, ICMR expert expert Dr Nivedita Gupta said. During a regular media briefing of the health ministry joint secretary, Lav Agarwal said that the COVID-19 fatality rate in India is 2.82%, one of the lowest in the world.