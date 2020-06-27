Coronavirus Live Update: COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh-mark in India; record single-day surge of 18,552 cases

Coronavirus cases in India, Coronavirus live news

Coronavirus India Latest Updates, State Wise Tally: India’s coronavirus tally has crossed the 5 lakh mark. In one of the biggest jump in COVID-19 cases so far, 18,552 new cases and 384 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in India now stand at 5,08,953 including 1,97,387 active cases. As many as 2,95,881 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a latest update on Saturday. The death toll stands at 15,685. The national capital Delhi is now emerging asa hotspot overtaking Mumbai with over 77,000 thousand coronavirus cases. The death toll in the city now stands at 2,492. States like Assam and West Bengal have also been reporting big surge in cases on a daily basis. A stringent 14-day lockdown has been announced in Guwahati by the Assam government after nearly 700 people were tested positive since June 15. They had no travel history which alarmed the authorities, reports said. Assam has a total of 6,600 COVID-19 cases out of of over 2,600 are active ones.