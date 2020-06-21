Coronavirus Live News: Highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases in India; COVID-19 cases cross 4 lakh-mark

Coronavirus India Live Updates | Statewise tracker | Vaccine news

Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India Latest Updates: With the number of coronavirus cases crossing the 4 lakh-mark, India is now ranked fourth after United States, Brazil and Russia in the list of worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 disease.

As per the health ministry’s latest data in Sunday, 306 deaths and highest single-day spike of 15,413 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in India in last 24 hours. Coronavirus positive cases in India stand at 4,10,461 including 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll is 13,254, the ministry said. However, there is one silver lining that the recovery rate from the disease has now reached 54.12, the government said. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are among the states reporting most number of coronavirus cases in India. While Maharashtra alone accounts for over 1.28 lakh cases, Tamil Nadu is at the second spot with more than 56,000 cases. The national capital Delhi has reported sharp increase in coronavirus tally in the last few days which is nearing 57,000. Meanhile, in what could be seen as a big achievement in the fight against the global pandemic, Indian pharmaceutical company Glenmark has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of Coronavirus. The Mumbai headquartered company said the medicine, which is priced at Rs 103 per tablet, can be used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

