  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus India Live Updates COVID-19 cases continue to spiral in India govt reviewing 60-day lockdown for next course of action

Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases continue to spiral in India; govt reviewing 60-day lockdown for next course of action

By: |
Updated:May 28, 2020 8:40:39 am

Covid 19 India Statewise Tally, Updates: States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan have reported the maximum number of coronavirus infection cases.

coronavirus live, coronavirus live updates, corona, coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine update, coronavirus in india, coronavirus cases, Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Tracker India | Coronavirus Latest News

Lockdown 4.0 India Latest News, Updates: COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 1.51 lakh with states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan reporting the maximum number of infection cases. The death toll due to the highly infectious disease has reached 4,337, the health ministry said. Meanwhile, the government is reportedly reviewing the 60-day lockdown period to chalk out strategy after May 30 – the day when the lockdown 4.0 is scheduled to end. According to reports, the Prime Minister’s Office is concerned about the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases as well as the number of people under quarantine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown on March 25 which has been extended thrice so far.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates| Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News | Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 | Coronavirus Vaccine and Mask N95

Highlights

    08:40 (IST)28 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: Assam reports 9 new COVID 19 cases; total 783

    "9 new COIVD-19 cases reported in Assam. Total number of cases now at 783, including 689 active cases, 87 discharged, and 4 deaths," Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister, was quoted saying by ANI.

    08:36 (IST)28 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: Chhattisgarh reports 286 new COVID 19 cases

    "Active number of COVID-19 cases reaches 286 in Chhattisgarh, with five more people testing positive in Jashpur district," Chhattisgarh Health Department was quoted as saying by ANI.

    08:32 (IST)28 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: Telangana reports 107 new COVID 19 positive cases

    "107 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the Telangana on May 27, 2020, including 19 migrants and 49 foreign evacuees, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2098," Dr Srinivas, State's Director of Public Health, was quoted as saying by ANI.

    08:29 (IST)28 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: 25 COVID 19 positive in Lucknow

    "Out of the 1239 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 25 are positive," King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, was quoted as saying by ANI.

    08:27 (IST)28 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: Sales of clay pots have gone down in Hyderabad during COVID 19 lockdown

    In Telangana, sellers said sales of clay pots have gone down in Hyderabad due to COVID-19 lockdown. A seller said, "People are not buying clay pots this summer. I used to sell 100-150 pots in a day during same time last year but now, I hardly manage to sell 50 clay pots in a day," as per ANI report.

    08:24 (IST)28 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: 95 people including a newly-wed couple sent yo COVID 19 quarantine

    In Chhindwara, around 95 people including a newly-wed couple were sent to quarantine after a guest at the couple's wedding ceremony tested positive for COVID-19. Rajesh Shahi, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, says, "Action is being taken as per the protocol," as per ANI report.

    08:23 (IST)28 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: Delhi Police distribute paper jackets

    Delhi Police has distributed paper jackets, with 'keep a distance of two guz' written on it, among people at Matia Mahal market in Jama Masjid area yesterday to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining social distancing, as per ANI report.

    08:21 (IST)28 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: 90-year-old man recovered from COVID 19

    In Madhya Pradesh, a girl has performed 'aarti' of a 90-year-old man who was discharged from a hospital in Indore yesterday after recovering from COVID-19.

    08:15 (IST)28 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: 10 migrant workers leave Delhi via flight

    In Delhi, 10 migrant workers have left from IGI Airport for Patna, Bihar today after their employer Pappan Gehlot, a mushroom farmer paid for their flight tickets. One of the workers said, "I had never thought I will get to sit in an aeroplane, our employer made the arrangements for us". "We tried to book trains tickets but were unable to do it. Then we thought these people have been working with us for over 20 years, their journey should be safe, so we got them medically examined & arranged flight tickets for them," Niranjan Gehlot, brother of farmer Pappan Gehlot, was quoted as saying by ANI.

    08:08 (IST)28 May 2020
    Coronavirus USA update: America records over 1 lakh COVID 19 related deaths

    United States of America has now recorded more than 1 lakh coronavirus-related deaths, the highest in the world as per Johns Hopkins University, as AFP news agency.

    08:07 (IST)28 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: COVID 19 lockdown in Delhi vegetable markets

    In Delhi, people form queues as they arrive at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur to make purchases, amid COVID-19 pandemic. People arrive to make sales and purchases at Okhla market, amid COVID-19 pandemic, as per ANI report.

    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Coronavirus crisis: For survival, fight Covid-19 pandemic like a war
    2RT-PCR kits jointly developed by iGenetic, Biogenomics get ICMR, NIV nod
    3Patanjali’s plea for Ayurvedic medicine trials raises eyebrows