Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases continue to spiral in India; govt reviewing 60-day lockdown for next course of action

Coronavirus India update: 10 migrant workers leave Delhi via flight

In Delhi, 10 migrant workers have left from IGI Airport for Patna, Bihar today after their employer Pappan Gehlot, a mushroom farmer paid for their flight tickets. One of the workers said, "I had never thought I will get to sit in an aeroplane, our employer made the arrangements for us". "We tried to book trains tickets but were unable to do it. Then we thought these people have been working with us for over 20 years, their journey should be safe, so we got them medically examined & arranged flight tickets for them," Niranjan Gehlot, brother of farmer Pappan Gehlot, was quoted as saying by ANI.