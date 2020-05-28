Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases continue to spiral in India; govt reviewing 60-day lockdown for next course of action

Lockdown 4.0 India Latest News, Updates: COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 1.51 lakh with states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan reporting the maximum number of infection cases. The death toll due to the highly infectious disease has reached 4,337, the health ministry said. Meanwhile, the government is reportedly reviewing the 60-day lockdown period to chalk out strategy after May 30 – the day when the lockdown 4.0 is scheduled to end. According to reports, the Prime Minister’s Office is concerned about the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases as well as the number of people under quarantine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown on March 25 which has been extended thrice so far.
Highlights
"9 new COIVD-19 cases reported in Assam. Total number of cases now at 783, including 689 active cases, 87 discharged, and 4 deaths," Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister, was quoted saying by ANI.
"Active number of COVID-19 cases reaches 286 in Chhattisgarh, with five more people testing positive in Jashpur district," Chhattisgarh Health Department was quoted as saying by ANI.
"107 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the Telangana on May 27, 2020, including 19 migrants and 49 foreign evacuees, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2098," Dr Srinivas, State's Director of Public Health, was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Out of the 1239 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 25 are positive," King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, was quoted as saying by ANI.
In Telangana, sellers said sales of clay pots have gone down in Hyderabad due to COVID-19 lockdown. A seller said, "People are not buying clay pots this summer. I used to sell 100-150 pots in a day during same time last year but now, I hardly manage to sell 50 clay pots in a day," as per ANI report.
In Chhindwara, around 95 people including a newly-wed couple were sent to quarantine after a guest at the couple's wedding ceremony tested positive for COVID-19. Rajesh Shahi, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, says, "Action is being taken as per the protocol," as per ANI report.
Delhi Police has distributed paper jackets, with 'keep a distance of two guz' written on it, among people at Matia Mahal market in Jama Masjid area yesterday to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining social distancing, as per ANI report.
In Madhya Pradesh, a girl has performed 'aarti' of a 90-year-old man who was discharged from a hospital in Indore yesterday after recovering from COVID-19.
In Delhi, 10 migrant workers have left from IGI Airport for Patna, Bihar today after their employer Pappan Gehlot, a mushroom farmer paid for their flight tickets. One of the workers said, "I had never thought I will get to sit in an aeroplane, our employer made the arrangements for us". "We tried to book trains tickets but were unable to do it. Then we thought these people have been working with us for over 20 years, their journey should be safe, so we got them medically examined & arranged flight tickets for them," Niranjan Gehlot, brother of farmer Pappan Gehlot, was quoted as saying by ANI.
United States of America has now recorded more than 1 lakh coronavirus-related deaths, the highest in the world as per Johns Hopkins University, as AFP news agency.
In Delhi, people form queues as they arrive at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur to make purchases, amid COVID-19 pandemic. People arrive to make sales and purchases at Okhla market, amid COVID-19 pandemic, as per ANI report.