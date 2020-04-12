Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 positive cases cross 8,000-mark in India; death toll 273

Maharashtra has emerged as the worst affected state by the Coronavirus pandemic. (File Photo/PTI)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Case in India Live News:a: As the government prepares to extend the 21-day lockdown, the number of Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country. As per the latest update from Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID19 cases reached 8,356 on Sunday. The death toll has reached 273. As many as 34 new deaths have been reported since Saturday evening, the ministry said. Maharashtra, which has already extended the lockdown till April 30, is the worst affected state with 1,761 cases and 127 deaths. Delhi has reported 1,069 cases while Tamil Nadu has 969 Coronavirus positive cases. Number of people testing positive for the virus is also on the rise in Rajasthan (700 cases), Madhya Pradesh (532 cases), Telangana (504 cases), and Uttar Pradesh (452 cases)

During a video meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday April 11, most of the chief ministers favoured extending the nationwide lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, for two more weeks. Soon after the meeting, Maharashtra and West Bengal governments went ahead to announce that the states would remain locked down till April 30. Odisha and Punjab have already announced to extend the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the deadly virus has now claimed the lives of at least 20,506 people in the US. The USA now leads the world in deaths and in the number of declared infections, as per the data by Johns Hopkins University.

