Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 positive cases cross 8,000-mark in India; death toll 273

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Case in India Live News:a: As the government prepares to extend the 21-day lockdown, the number of Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country. As per the latest update from Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID19 cases reached 8,356 on Sunday. The death toll has reached 273. As many as 34 new deaths have been reported since Saturday evening, the ministry said. Maharashtra, which has already extended the lockdown till April 30, is the worst affected state with 1,761 cases and 127 deaths. Delhi has reported 1,069 cases while Tamil Nadu has 969 Coronavirus positive cases. Number of people testing positive for the virus is also on the rise in Rajasthan (700 cases), Madhya Pradesh (532 cases), Telangana (504 cases), and Uttar Pradesh (452 cases)
During a video meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday April 11, most of the chief ministers favoured extending the nationwide lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, for two more weeks. Soon after the meeting, Maharashtra and West Bengal governments went ahead to announce that the states would remain locked down till April 30. Odisha and Punjab have already announced to extend the lockdown.
Meanwhile, the deadly virus has now claimed the lives of at least 20,506 people in the US. The USA now leads the world in deaths and in the number of declared infections, as per the data by Johns Hopkins University.
The US has overtaken Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic with the fatalities crossing 20,000, reports PTI. | READ MORE HERE
With 25 more COVID19 cases being reported in Gujarat, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 493. One more COVID19 related death also reported in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Health Department said.
Mumbai's Dharavi area has reported 15 new Coronavirus positive cases. A total of 43 cases and 4 deaths have been reported here so far, reports news agency ANI.
Three Indian nationals, who were placed under quarantine in Birgunj of Nepal’s Parsa district, have tested positive for COVID19. Total number of positive cases in Nepal rises to 12, ANI reports quoting Nepal Health Ministry official.
A 72-year-old woman, possibly infected with Coronavirus, has managed to escape from Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). PMCH administration has given written information to the Police and investigation has begun. Test results of the woman, a resident of Siwan, is awaited, news agency ANI quoted PMCH official, as saying.
A COVID19 positive person died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He was among the 8 people who were brought to isolation ward from Hindpiri area. Total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is two now: Dr Vijay Bihari, Civil Surgeon, Ranchi told ANI.
Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 64, PTI reports quoting a top official.
Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 54. One has succumbed to the disease and 12 have recovered, PTI reports quoting a health department official.