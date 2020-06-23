Coronavirus India Live News: Lockdown in Bengaluru’s COVID-19 clusters; Delhi surpasses Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus cases in India: Hyderabad and Chennai have see rise in COVID 19 cases. (Image : PTI)

Coronavirus India update, cases, lockdown, state wise: Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 4.25 lakh mark even as lockdown measures are being strengthened at a few places to check the spread of COVID 19. In India, coronavirus positive cases stand at 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 COVID 19 active cases. So far, 2,37,196 COVID 19 positive patients have been cured or discharged or migrated. 13,699 people have died due to the highly contagious diseases, as per data shared by the Ministry of Health.

Karnataka government has announced strict lockdown measures in Bengaluru (Bangalore) by sealing the COVID 19 clusters areas in the state capital. Another southern Indian city Chennai is already witnessing lockdown imposed by Tamil Nadu government following the rise of COVID 19 cases. Lockdown measures have been put in place in Madurai also.

Around the world, close 91 lakh coronavirus cases have been confirmed. Worst affected countries are the US, Brazil, Russia, India, and the UK. So far, over 4.71 lakh people have died due to coronavirus. The US, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy have reported maximum number of deaths, as per the data shared by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

