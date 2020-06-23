Coronavirus India Live News: Lockdown in Bengaluru’s COVID-19 clusters; Delhi surpasses Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus India update, cases, lockdown, state wise: Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 4.25 lakh mark even as lockdown measures are being strengthened at a few places to check the spread of COVID 19. In India, coronavirus positive cases stand at 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 COVID 19 active cases. So far, 2,37,196 COVID 19 positive patients have been cured or discharged or migrated. 13,699 people have died due to the highly contagious diseases, as per data shared by the Ministry of Health.
Karnataka government has announced strict lockdown measures in Bengaluru (Bangalore) by sealing the COVID 19 clusters areas in the state capital. Another southern Indian city Chennai is already witnessing lockdown imposed by Tamil Nadu government following the rise of COVID 19 cases. Lockdown measures have been put in place in Madurai also.
Around the world, close 91 lakh coronavirus cases have been confirmed. Worst affected countries are the US, Brazil, Russia, India, and the UK. So far, over 4.71 lakh people have died due to coronavirus. The US, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy have reported maximum number of deaths, as per the data shared by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.
Get Live Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India and Latest News on Coronavirus Medicine and Vaccine development:
Highlights
With the addition of as many as 979 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the tally in Thane district went up to 22,567, the local administration said. Also, 26 more people died due to COVID-19, five of them in Thane city, taking the toll in the district to 771, the administration said, citing its daily health report. The number of positive cases in Thane city stood at 6,443, while the count was 4961 in NMMC (Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation) limits. The number of positive cases detected in the district on Monday was: 118 in Thane, 256 in Kalyan, 129 in MBMC, 120 in NMMC areas and 130 in Ambernath. (PTI)
Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said. Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said. Of the 14 deaths, seven were from Kolkata, three each from Howrah and North 24 Parganas, and one from Hooghly. In the last 24 hours, 413 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,358, the bulletin said. Of these, Kolkata registered the maximum number of cases at 81. With the fresh infections, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,102. At least 390 people have been discharged from different hospitals in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. (PTI)
IE Reported that 142 new containment zones are enlisted in Karnataka's Bengaluru as 'active' by the local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday. 322 new cases and 6 fatalities from Coronavirus were reported in the last couple of days. According to statistics shared by the BBMP Covid-19 War Room, a total of 440 containment zones are active in the city, as on Monday.