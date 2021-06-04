Coronavirus India Live: States prepare to face possible 3rd wave of Covid-19

Experts have warned that the third wave may affect people of different age groups. (Photo Source: PTI)

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Today, Covid-19 Vaccine Live Tracker: The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has dipped further and experts believe that it is now in the zone where the existing health infrastructure can handle it. According to the Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate has now dropped to 6.21 per cent. The number of active cases has begun to fall in almost all the states and the biggest relief is that a dip is clearly visible in the daily count of deaths.

Meanwhile, over 22.37 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered in the country. The health ministry said that out of total people vaccine vaccinated so far, 99,24,634 are healthcare and 1,59,18,192 frontline workers who have taken the first dose.

However several states have started preparing to combat the possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. It must be noted that experts have warned that the third wave may affect people of different age groups along with children as anticipated.

Follow our live blog for all the latest updates on Coronavirus from India and the world: