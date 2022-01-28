Covid-19 Omicron Jan 28 Live Updates: Is Omicron-led third wave plateauing in India? Here’s what govt says

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Coronavirus Third Wave in India Live News: As far as the vaccination stats are concerned, 75 per cent of the eligible population in India has received both doses of Covid vaccine, whereas 95 per cent have been covered with single jab.

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration January 28 Latest Update: Is Omicron-led third wave plateauing in India? The Union health Ministry in its latest press briefing said that there are ‘early signs’. However, the officials cautioned that situation needs to be monitored closely as there are still 400 districts that have positivity rate of 10 per cent and above. The most critical aspect of the latest update was worrying trend in states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Kerala. These states have high viral load of active cases making them the new Covid epicentres in India.



Bucking the trend, states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have reported far lesser number of cases in weeks gone by. The officials have also confirmed that Omicron is the dominant variant in India surpassing the Delta transmission. As far as the vaccination stats are concerned, 75 per cent of the eligible population in India has received both doses of Covid vaccine, whereas 95 per cent have been covered with single jab. The inoculation programme for those below 18-year-olds has covered around 60 per cent of the children in India, the officials say.

