  4. Coronavirus India Live News Its Uttarakhand High Court vs state govt over Chardham Yatra – day after stay new notification for pilgrims

Updated: June 29, 2021 8:40:36 am

Coronavirus Vaccine India Live Tracker, New Delta Plus Variant Symptoms, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Today Live Update June 29: Scientists across India are trying to understand the severity of the Delta Plus variant. While some say that it may not be that infectious in comparison with the Delta variant, others say that more research is required

Coronavirus in India Live UpdatesBeneficiaries not maintaining social distancing norms wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre near Balurghat in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Delta Plus Variant Symptoms, Covid-19 Cases in India Live Updates:  Amid the continuous decline in the Covid cases, the Narendra Modi government on Monday announced a fresh financial stimulus that would put India back on the path of economic recovery. From Rs 1.1 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme to a special package for the public health infrastructure, the new relief measure shows that India is now looking forward to the revival of the economy. One of the key announcements by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was Rs 23,000 crore for public healthcare. The relief measure has been designed with a special focus on the children. With the probable third wave impacting the kids more, the timely package will look at setting up paediatric care facilities across India.

Meanwhile, scientists across India are trying to understand the severity of the Delta Plus variant. While some say that it may not be that infectious in comparison with the Delta variant, others say that more research is required. In other news, the Mumbai Sero Survey has thrown up shocking findings. The survey says that more than half the kids have already been exposed to the coronavirus.

We will also keep a close watch on the daily vaccination numbers and understand what this really means for India and the world. So, stay with us as we bring you the latest Covid-related developments in India and around the world:

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:40 (IST)29 Jun 2021
    Coronavirus Live Tracker: Another Kumbh-like Covid explosion in making?

    Despite Uttarakhand High Court's order against holding Char Dham Yatra this year, the state govt in a fresh set of COVID guidelines said the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11; COVID negative report to be mandatory. This comes a day after the High Court had said that organising Chardham Yatra right now would mean 'again inviting catastrophe'. - ANI

