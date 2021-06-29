Coronavirus India Live News: Its Uttarakhand High Court vs state govt over Chardham Yatra – day after stay, new notification for pilgrims

Beneficiaries not maintaining social distancing norms wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre near Balurghat in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Delta Plus Variant Symptoms, Covid-19 Cases in India Live Updates: Amid the continuous decline in the Covid cases, the Narendra Modi government on Monday announced a fresh financial stimulus that would put India back on the path of economic recovery. From Rs 1.1 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme to a special package for the public health infrastructure, the new relief measure shows that India is now looking forward to the revival of the economy. One of the key announcements by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was Rs 23,000 crore for public healthcare. The relief measure has been designed with a special focus on the children. With the probable third wave impacting the kids more, the timely package will look at setting up paediatric care facilities across India.

Meanwhile, scientists across India are trying to understand the severity of the Delta Plus variant. While some say that it may not be that infectious in comparison with the Delta variant, others say that more research is required. In other news, the Mumbai Sero Survey has thrown up shocking findings. The survey says that more than half the kids have already been exposed to the coronavirus.

