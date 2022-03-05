At 5,921, India records yet another sharp decline in daily cases – Top 10 Covid updates

Unvaccinated people account for 92 per cent of COVID-19 deaths since January this year, the government said.

Covid-19 is on its retreat march in India, at least apparently. Even when health experts are concerned about a fourth wave due in June, the steep decline in cases are driving state authorities to relax pandemic induced restrictions.

Moreover, according to the health Ministry data, India now accounts for only 0.7 per cent of the global cases. But with a sharp surge in the number of Covid cases in countries like Germany, South Korea, Russia and International borders being open, the threats are not over yet. The number of Covid deaths are also declining in India. From February 2-8, India reported 615 deaths on average, a decline of 76.6% from the peak of what India has seen.

Here are the top 10 Covid-19 related updates in the country in the last 24 hours