At 5,921, India records yet another sharp decline in daily cases – Top 10 Covid updates

Covid-19 is on its retreat march in India, at least apparently. Even when health experts are concerned about a fourth wave due in June, the steep decline in cases are driving state authorities to relax pandemic induced restrictions.
Moreover, according to the health Ministry data, India now accounts for only 0.7 per cent of the global cases. But with a sharp surge in the number of Covid cases in countries like Germany, South Korea, Russia and International borders being open, the threats are not over yet. The number of Covid deaths are also declining in India. From February 2-8, India reported 615 deaths on average, a decline of 76.6% from the peak of what India has seen.
Here are the top 10 Covid-19 related updates in the country in the last 24 hours
- India on Saturday reported 5,921 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry updated data.
- The country recorded 289 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 5,14,878.
- The country recorded 11,651 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,23,78,721, the updated Health Ministry data revealed.
- India now has an active caseload of 69,897 which accounts for 0.16 per cent of the total cases.
- Cumulative vaccination administered in the country reached 1,78,55,66,940, the data further stated.
- Unvaccinated people account for 92 per cent of COVID-19 deaths since January this year, the government said.
- Serum Institute’s Covovax gets DGCO nod for emergency use in the 12-17 years age group, broadening the basket of approved Covid jabs for youngsters and prompting the government to further lower the age limit for Covid vaccination to 12 years.
- Kerala recorded the highest number of cases in the country (2,190) followed by Maharashtra. Amon the 14 districts Ernakulum recorded the highest number of cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam.
- The Centre took note of IIT Kanpur’s input that the 4th Covid wave is due in June but found that “it is yet to be examined whether this particular report has any scientific worth.” The Centre further asserted that ‘it is completely prepared for the unpredictable virus’. “We would like to see it published in a peer reviewed journal. We should be carefully watching the assumption that has been used. Only on a single estimate or projection, one is not taking any decision of significance.” NITI Aayog member (Heakth) V K paul further said.
- The BA.2 subvariant was not only found to be more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, BA.1, but it was also said to cause more severe disease. Now a new report by KREM 2 News, the U.S. National Library of Medicine has found two additional symptoms of Omicron BA.2 subvariant include dizziness and fatigue.In addition, the report further revealed that the new BA.2 subvariant spreads 30% more easily than the original omicron variant.