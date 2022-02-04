Covid-19 Omicron Variant Feb 4 Live Updates: Japan sees major jump in serious Covid cases

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Covid-19 NeoCov Variant Feb 4 Live Updates: In a sign of relief, India on Friday reported 13% lower cases than the previous day and the daily positivity rate fell to single digits after hovering for much higher numbers in the recent weeks. As per the daily bulletin by the health ministry, India has recorded 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
The Covid-19 death toll for yesterday was 1,072 fatalities; while 2,46,674 recoveries were registered across the country.
The total number of Covid-19 vaccination doses administered in the country touched the 168.47 crore mark, as per the health ministry bulletin.
India Covid-19 Status in last 24 hours:
New COVID cases: 1,49,394;
Death recorded: 1,072;
Recoveries registered: 2,46,674;
Active cases: 14,35,569;
Daily positivity rate: 9.27%
Delhi DDMA to meet today
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be meeting today in the capital to discuss easing of Covid restrictions and curbs in the Delhi capital region. As Delhi has recorded a steady drop in new daily Covid-19 cases, reports suggest that DDMA would announce relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions like reopening of schools in the capital.
After touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year, health department updates suggest that the number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a steady decline. During the present Coronavirus pandemic wave, Delhi recorded the highest positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14. And in the next 10 days, the daily cases have dropped below the 10,000-mark.
Japan serious COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 for the first time in four months, data showed on Friday, as the Omicron variant fuelled record infections and burdened the medical system.Seriously ill patients climbed by 131 to 1,042 cases from the day before, the health ministry said, the highest since September when the Delta variant drove a fifth wave of cases.Japan recorded 96,748 new cases on Thursday. Most regions are now under infection control measures to try to blunt the spread of Omicron that has exploded among a population where less than 5% have received vaccine booster shots.The government is considering a two-week extension of the curbs in 13 regions, including its capital Tokyo, the Fuji News Network said on Thursday. – Reuters
Last month's huge wave of omicron infections is thought to have weakened hiring in January, though the pullback is considered all but sure to prove a temporary one. Economists have forecast that the Labour Department will report Friday that employers added just 170,000 jobs last month, according to data provider FactSet. They expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.9%. If the forecast is accurate, January would mark the lowest monthly job gain in about a year. Some economists fear that the government's report will show that the economy actually lost jobs last month, mostly because omicron infections forced so many workers to call in sick and stay home. In some cases, the government will count those absent workers as having lost jobs. – AP
For more than two years, the isolation of the Pacific archipelago nation of Tonga helped keep COVID-19 at bay. But last month's volcanic eruption and tsunami brought outside deliveries of desperately needed fresh water and medicine and brought the virus. Tonga is only one of several Pacific island countries to experience their first outbreaks over the past month. There is growing concern that their precarious health care systems might quickly become overburdened, and that the remoteness that once protected them may now make them difficult to help. AP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday a military response to the ongoing Ottawa protest against COVID-19 measures is “not in the cards right now.'' Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said this week that all options are on the table, including calling in the military, to end the ongoing demonstration that was being called an ‘occupation’ by some on the city council. Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital last weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill. Police estimate about 250 remain. Trudeau said one must be ‘very, very cautious’ about deploying troops on Canadian soil, adding there has been no such request to the federal government. He said any formal requests for assistance from the City of Ottawa or Ontario will be considered. – AP
Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 620 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,04,629, while the death of two patients pushed the toll to 11,807, an official said on Friday. These cases and fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,62,532 and the death toll to 3,382, another official said. PTI
Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as 404 patients recuperated from the disease, while 226 people tested positive, a health department official said on Friday. The state's coronavirus tally rose to 63,119, and 60,632 people have so far been discharged from hospitals, he said. The death toll increased to 291, after a woman succumbed to the virus at a health facility on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said. Of the new cases, 61 infections were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 31 in Lower Subansiri, 23 in East Siang, 20 in Lohit, 16 in West Kameng and 13 in Tawang district. Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,196 active cases. – PTI
Jharkhand on Friday reported 523 fresh COVID-19 cases, 78 less than the previous day, as the tally mounted to 4,30,296, a health department bulletin said. The death toll rose to 5,308 as two more persons, one each from Ramgarh and Chatra districts, succumbed to the virus, it said. East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new infections at 203, followed by state capital Ranchi (128) and Bokaro (38). Jharkhand now has 3,256 active cases, while 4,21,732 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said. About two crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, including 53,100 since Thursday, it added. PTI
