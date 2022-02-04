Covid-19 Omicron Variant Feb 4 Live Updates: Japan sees major jump in serious Covid cases

Live

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Covid-19 NeoCov Variant Feb 4 Live Updates: In a sign of relief, India on Friday reported 13% lower cases than the previous day and the daily positivity rate fell to single digits after hovering for much higher numbers in the recent weeks. As per the daily bulletin by the health ministry, India has recorded 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 death toll for yesterday was 1,072 fatalities; while 2,46,674 recoveries were registered across the country.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccination doses administered in the country touched the 168.47 crore mark, as per the health ministry bulletin.

India Covid-19 Status in last 24 hours:

New COVID cases: 1,49,394;

Death recorded: 1,072;

Recoveries registered: 2,46,674;

Active cases: 14,35,569;

Daily positivity rate: 9.27%

Delhi DDMA to meet today

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be meeting today in the capital to discuss easing of Covid restrictions and curbs in the Delhi capital region. As Delhi has recorded a steady drop in new daily Covid-19 cases, reports suggest that DDMA would announce relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions like reopening of schools in the capital.

After touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year, health department updates suggest that the number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a steady decline. During the present Coronavirus pandemic wave, Delhi recorded the highest positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14. And in the next 10 days, the daily cases have dropped below the 10,000-mark.

