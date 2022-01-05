Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: India reports 58,097 new COVID cases

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Coronavirus Third Wave in India Live News:

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update: India recorded 58,097 new cases, while the active cases increased to 2,14,004 according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 more fatalities, the data showed.

A total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 766 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry’s data updated on Tuesday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121).



Watch out this space for latest news related to Covid-19 and Omicron variant from India and around the globe: