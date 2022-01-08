Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: India logs 1,41,986 new cases; weekend curfew clamped in several areas to curb case rise

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update: India reported 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as Omicron and Delta variant cases rise alarmingly in the country.
The health ministry also reported 285 new deaths, taking the total to 4,83,463. Total infections stand at 3,53,68,372.
ALSO READ — 7-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals
India Omicron Cases
Union Health Ministry has said that 3,071 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 27 states and UTs so far.
Watch out this space for latest news related to Covid-19 and Omicron variant from India and around the globe:
India's Recovery Rate currently stands at 97.30%, says health ministry.
Odisha reports 3,679 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike in over 6 months: Health Department. (PTI)
Active COVID-19 cases in country increased to 4,72,169: Union Health Ministry. (PTI)
3,071 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected across 27 states and UTs so far: Union Health Ministry. (PTI)
Single-day rise of 1,41,986 new infections, 285 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 3,53,68,372, death toll to 4,83,463. (PTI)