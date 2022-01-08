Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: India logs 1,41,986 new cases; weekend curfew clamped in several areas to curb case rise

Live

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update: India reported 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as Omicron and Delta variant cases rise alarmingly in the country.

The health ministry also reported 285 new deaths, taking the total to 4,83,463. Total infections stand at 3,53,68,372.

India Omicron Cases

Union Health Ministry has said that 3,071 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 27 states and UTs so far.

COVID19 | A total of 3,071 #Omicron cases were reported in 27 States/UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,203: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/vaR12wqlng — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

