Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: India reports 2,58,089 new cases

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update: India reported 2,58,089 COVID-19 cases on Monday — which are 13,113 fewer than Sunday. In the last 24 hours, the country logged 385 deaths and 1,51,740 recoveries, as per the official data shared by the Union Health Ministry.
As on Monday morning, active cases stand at 16,56,341; and the daily positivity rate has reached 119.65%.
India Omicron cases
So far 8,209 confirmed cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant have been registered in the country.
With the addition of 5,625 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 6,69,080, an official said on Monday.
These cases were reported on Sunday, he said.
With four more patients succumbing to the coronavirus infection, the death toll in the Thane district rose to 11,658. The mortality rate is 1.74 per cent, he added.
In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,56,254 while the death toll is 3,342, a local official said. (PTI)
More than 158.12 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs; over 13.79 crore balance & unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered: Union Health Ministry (ANI)
Maharashtra | Marriage registration service temporarily stopped due to current #covid19 situation in Mumbai; service will be restarted soon with the facility of appointment, date & time. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is also exploring the provision of a video KYC option: BMC (ANI)
Uttarakhand has reported 85 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Genome sequencing reports of 159 COVID-19 samples confirmed the Omicron variant in 85 on Sunday, Director General, Health, Tripti Bahuguna said.
It means the new variant of the pandemic has been confirmed in 54 per cent of the samples, she said.
Genome sequencing reports of 2,096 samples are still awaited. Uttarakhand had reported eight cases of Omicron earlier.
Covid curbs, meanwhile, have been extended in Uttarakhand till January 22.
Anganwadi centres and schools up to class 12 will remain closed till January 22.
Night curfew timing from 10 pm to six pm will remain unchanged during the period. Water parks and swimming pools will also remain closed, a revised SOP said.
The ban on political rallies, padyatras, roadshows, protests and demonstrations will also continue but meetings can be held inside auditoriums with 50 per cent capacity, it said. | Read More
Pune based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has submitted phase 2 data of mRNA vaccine & has also completed the recruitment of phase 3 data. Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is expected to review the data soon. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has also developed the mRNA vaccine for the Omicron variant that will be tested on humans for efficacy & immunogenicity soon: Official sources (ANI)
India reports 2,58,089 COVID cases (13,113 less than yesterday), 385 deaths, and 1,51,740 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
