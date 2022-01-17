Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: India reports 2,58,089 new cases

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Coronavirus Third Wave in India Live News: As on Monday morning, active cases stand at 16,56,341; and the daily positivity rate has reached 119.65%.

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update: India reported 2,58,089 COVID-19 cases on Monday — which are 13,113 fewer than Sunday. In the last 24 hours, the country logged 385 deaths and 1,51,740 recoveries, as per the official data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

India Omicron cases

So far 8,209 confirmed cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant have been registered in the country.



