Covid-19 Omicron Variant Feb 3 Live Updates: Worrying signs? India reports 1,72,433 new cases – 6.8% higher than yesterday

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Covid-19 NeoCov Variant Feb 3 Live Updates: Showing some worrying signs, India reported 1,72,433 fresh COVID cases — which was 6.8% rise than yesterday’s numbers, health department’s medical bulletin said on Thursday.
During the same time period, India has registered 2,59,107 recoveries, and 1008 deaths. The active cases stand at 15,33,921, the health bulletin added.
India Covid-19 Status in last 24 hours:
New COVID cases: 1,72,433;
Death recorded: 1,008;
Recoveries registered: 2,59,107;
Active case: 15,33,921;
Daily positivity rate: 10.99%
As per reports, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be meeting on Friday to mull extension of restrictions or curbs in the Delhi capital area. As there is a drop in new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the PTI report suggests that the further relaxations in COVID-19 curbs could include reopening of schools as well.
After touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year, health department updates suggest that the number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a steady decline. During the present Coronavirus pandemic wave, Delhi recorded the highest positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14. And in the next 10 days, the daily cases have dropped below the 10,000-mark.
A COVID-19 outbreak hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as three main players — senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer — tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series. | READ MORE
