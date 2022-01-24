Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: India reports 3,06,064 new cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hrs; Schools reopen for classes 1 to 12 in Mumbai

Live

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update: As per the latest bulletin issued by the Union health ministry on Monday, India has logged 3,06,064 new cases in the last 24 hours — which is 27,469 less than the tally on Sunday; and recorded 439 deaths during the same time.

As per the update, 2,43,495 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours.

As of Monday, India has 22,49,335 active cases and the daily positivity rate stands at 20.75%.

Schools reopen for classes 1 to 12 in Mumbai

Some schools opened across Maharashtra and in Mumbai on Monday. Talking ot reporters, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said that students’ physical presence has not been made mandatory in schools. Thackeray requested everyone to follow COVID19-appropriate behaviour and as far as presence of children is concerned, he said that parents may send their wards with permission. He added that a few districts across Maharashtra are opening schools, and a few districts are not.

Schools reopen for classes 1-12th in Mumbai. Visuals from Andhra Education Society in Wadala. "It feels good to be back. All of us should maintain social distancing, and wear masks," a student says pic.twitter.com/tcU4faBEDB — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates 9:44 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31 In a letter dated Jan 22, Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue. (ANI) https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1485429212551217152 9:39 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Jharkhand reported 1,269 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in the last 24 hrs Jharkhand reported 1, 269 new COVID cases, 3,423 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the last 24 hrs Active cases: 19,466 (ANI) 9:34 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: India reports 3,06,064 new COVID cases, 439 deaths in the last 24 hours India reports 3,06,064 new COVID cases (27,469 less than yesterday), 439 deaths, and 2,43,495 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 22,49,335 Daily positivity rate: 20.75% (ANI) 9:26 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: 22,49,335 active cases in India https://twitter.com/MoHFW_INDIA/status/1485455968335196164 9:14 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Students’ physical presence not mandatory in schools, says Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray We've not made students' physical presence mandatory in schools. A few districts, are opening schools, a few districts are not. Parents may send their wards with permission. We request everyone to follow COVID19-appropriate behaviour: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray (ANI) 9:09 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Schools reopen for classes 1-12th in Mumbai https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1485437456862576643