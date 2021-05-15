Coronavirus in India Live News: PM Modi to hold crucial meeting today on Covid situation, vaccination; India reports 3,26,098 new cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting today (Saturday) on the Covid-related situation and vaccination in the country,

Coronavirus Daily Cases and Deaths in India, Covid Vaccine India Live Updates: The Covid-19 crisis in India is far from over with the second wave of coronavirus continues its surge even though the number of daily cases is showing a declining trend. The country is still reporting more than 3 lakh Covid-19 cases daily for several weeks since the resurgence of the second Covid-19 wave. India saw 3,26,098 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 tally to 2,43,72,907, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.

As India struggle with the raging virus, vaccination is the only way out of the coronavirus pandemic, say experts. India so far has vaccinated fully only 3 per cent of its population of 133 crore, which is worrying. In addition, there is this confusing policy by the Narendra Modi government. States/UTs are crying for vaccine supply; several vaccine centres have closed due to a shortage of vaccines. As the struggle for a vaccine continues, most of the states/UTs have imposed complete lockdown and the rest have announced strict Covid-19 restrictions in order to limit the spread of Covid-19 infections.

As the world’s second-most populous nation tries to find a way out of the second wave of coronavirus infections, here are the latest, confirmed updates on Covid-19 from India and around the globe: