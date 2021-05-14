  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus in India Live News Maximum mess minimum vaccine – No CoWin slots jab centres shut states fight over quota

Coronavirus in India Live News: Maximum mess, minimum vaccine – No CoWin slots, jab centres shut, states fight over quota

By: |
Updated: May 14, 2021 8:11:44 am

Coronavirus Lockdown Extension in India, Daily Count of Covid-19 Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Shortage India Live Updates: From Delhi to Bengaluru, cities are shutting down the vaccine centres due to a shortage of stocks.

Coronavirus Statistics in India Live, Coronavirus Prevention Live UpdatesA medic administers COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary amid the second wave of coronavirus epidemic, in New Delhi, on May 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Daily Cases and Deaths in India, Covid Vaccine India Live Updates: Vaccination is the only way out of the coronavirus pandemic and India is struggling to say the least. Sample this – Only 3 per cent population is fully vaccinated in the nation of 133 crore! In addition, there is this confusing policy by the Narendra Modi government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that it is because of the Centre’s complicated policy that states are fighting with each other for the vaccine. As of now, as many as 10 states have decided to or have already floated global tenders for corona vaccines.

From Delhi to Bengaluru, cities are shutting down the vaccine centres due to a shortage of stocks. But it should be noted that these are those people who were successfully able to register and get a Cowin slot for the Covid-19 vaccine. The situation remains abysmal in the villages. After Ghazipur, Balia, Chhapara and Buxur, now reports are coming in about floating bodies being spotted in Ganga near Patna. There are reports that locals have cast fishing nets to prevent the bodies from being disposed of in the holy Ganga.

As the world’s second-most populous nation tries to find a way out of the second Covid wave, here are the latest, confirmed updates from India and around the globe:

Live Blog

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Daily Coronavirus Cases in India, Today's Death Count in India Live, Covid-19 Lockdown Latest Update in Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan Live Coverage

Highlights

    08:11 (IST)14 May 2021
    Coronavirus India Vaccine LIVE: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to make India entry soon?

    • India's corona vaccination programme is mired in delays and controversies. With states jostling for the vaccine quota, many cities are reporting acute shortage of stock. Now, there’s a report that says the Government of India is in talks with key foreign players to ramp up the much-needed supplies of the Covid-19 vaccines.
    • An Indian Express report says that the Centre has said that it is in talks with Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna. But these talks, as the report says, would begin later this year. From August, the ‘216 crore’ vaccine would be available, Covid taskforce chief Dr VK Paul was quoted as saying by IE.
    • While this may help in easing the vaccine supplies in the second half of 2021, the problem remains for the present situation. While some estimates have said that the second wave has already peaked in India, problem is that with very few people being vaccinated, the number of critical cases will remain high.
    • Even if we go by the govt estimates, there is no clarity on what happens in June and July. One must also not forget that there will be another wave of Covid infections.
    •  

    CoronavirusCovid-19
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Covid-19: Vaccine supplies to get a leg-up, says govt
    2BIBCOL to manufacture 2 crore doses of Covaxin every month in UP
    3India may soon allow Covid-19 jab for pregnant women, but where are the vaccine stocks?