Coronavirus Live Updates: Active Covid-19 cases record a spike in India; triggers fresh concerns over fourth wave

Coronavirus Pandemic April 21 Live Updates: According to the official data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning, India recorded a single-day rise of 2,380 new Covid-19 infections. Active Coronavirus cases in the country have increased to 13,433. The number of deaths due to Covid increased to 56 in the last 24 hours.

India’s effective reproduction number (R-value) for Covid-19 increased to over 1 for the first time since mid-January. R-value is an indicator of how quickly a disease is spreading in the population. Needless to say, this has triggered a lot of fear and anxiety among people, especially due to the possibility of fourth Covid wave. The R-value has been increasing steadily for the past week. It was 1.07 for April 12-18, according to Sitabhra Sinha, a researcher from Chennai’s Institute of Mathematical Sciences who has been tracking the country’s R-value since the beginning of the pandemic, reported IE. The R-value was 0.93 the previous week.

