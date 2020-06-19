Coronavirus Live updates: Lockdown in Chennai, 3 other Tamil Nadu districts; Cases in Gujarat cross 25,000 mark

Coronavirus Live updates: COVID-19 cases in India are on a rise as the total number of cases stand at 3,66,946, while the nation-wide death toll has crossed 12,000. The number of active infections as on Thursday stood at 1,60,384. The rate of recovery in India is also steadily increasing, currently at nearly 53% with 1,94,325 recoveries. Meanwhile, Delhi remained at the third position in the country in terms of positive cases as it recorded the biggest single-day spike on Thursday, adding 2,877 cases to take the total number of cases to 49,979. Notably, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has also tested positive for the disease.
Apart from this, Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in India, also recorded the biggest single-day jump, witnessing an increase of 3,752 cases on Thursday. With this, the total cases in the state reached 1,20,504, while the death toll stood at 5,751. Tamil Nadu, which has the second highest number of cases, has a total of 52,334 cases. The fourth most-affected state in the country is Gujarat, which saw a jump of 514 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 25,700. However, the active number of cases in the state is only 6,200, according to an IE report.
Financial Express Online brings you Live news on Coronavirus Cases in India and Covid19 vaccine development updates. Stay tuned:
Highlights
The body of a 38-year-old man, who had tested COVID-19 positive a couple of days back, was found inside his car in west Delhi on Thursday, police said. Police received information at 3.25 pm about the body inside the car which was parked, a senior police officer said. Police found that the car was locked and the AC was on, the officer said. It is suspected that the man died due to a a cardiac arrest, police added. (PTI)
One more COVID-19 fatality was reported in Assam on Thursday, taking the death toll to nine, while the total tally of cases rose to 4,904 with 209 people, including 25 from an Army camp, testing positive for the viral infection, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The fresh death was reported from Diphu Medical College and Hospital and this is the second COVID-19 fatality in Karbi Anglong district. Of the nine deaths reported so far, four were in the last week and three of them were cancer patients. Meanwhile, 194 patients have been cured of the disease and discharged from various civil, district and model hospitals on Thursday. The state's recovery rate has improved to over 58 per cent as the total number of discharged patients reached 2,848, higher than the number of active cases, Sarma said. There are 2,044 active cases in the state while three persons have migrated out, he said, adding over 11,000 tests were conducted on Thursday in 12 laboratories. (PTI)
One more COVID-19 fatality was reported in Assam on Thursday, taking the death toll to nine, while the total tally of cases rose to 4,904 with 209 people, including 25 from an Army camp, testing positive for the viral infection, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The fresh death was reported from Diphu Medical College and Hospital and this is the second COVID-19 fatality in Karbi Anglong district. Of the nine deaths reported so far, four were in the last week and three of them were cancer patients. Meanwhile, 194 patients have been cured of the disease and discharged from various civil, district and model hospitals on Thursday. The state's recovery rate has improved to over 58 per cent as the total number of discharged patients reached 2,848, higher than the number of active cases, Sarma said. There are 2,044 active cases in the state while three persons have migrated out, he said, adding over 11,000 tests were conducted on Thursday in 12 laboratories. (PTI)
29 more people have tested positive for COVID19 in Ambala. The total number of cases in Ambala is 237 now including 122 active cases: Dr Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Civil Surgeon (ANI)
Tamil Nadu: Lockdown to remain imposed til June 30 in 4 districts of the state - Chennai, along with its neighbouring districts Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur - in the wake of the rise in number of COVID19 positive cases. (ANI)