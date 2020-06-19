Coronavirus Live updates: Lockdown in Chennai, 3 other Tamil Nadu districts; Cases in Gujarat cross 25,000 mark

Coronavirus News: The fourth most-affected state in the country is Gujarat, which saw a jump of 514 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 25,700.

Coronavirus Live updates: COVID-19 cases in India are on a rise as the total number of cases stand at 3,66,946, while the nation-wide death toll has crossed 12,000. The number of active infections as on Thursday stood at 1,60,384. The rate of recovery in India is also steadily increasing, currently at nearly 53% with 1,94,325 recoveries. Meanwhile, Delhi remained at the third position in the country in terms of positive cases as it recorded the biggest single-day spike on Thursday, adding 2,877 cases to take the total number of cases to 49,979. Notably, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has also tested positive for the disease.

Apart from this, Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in India, also recorded the biggest single-day jump, witnessing an increase of 3,752 cases on Thursday. With this, the total cases in the state reached 1,20,504, while the death toll stood at 5,751. Tamil Nadu, which has the second highest number of cases, has a total of 52,334 cases. The fourth most-affected state in the country is Gujarat, which saw a jump of 514 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 25,700. However, the active number of cases in the state is only 6,200, according to an IE report.

