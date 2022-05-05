Covid-19 Live: NDMC takes slew of measures amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi

Coronavirus Pandemic May 5 Live News: In view of the spike reported in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) told PTI that it has taken various measures to control the spread of the infection. These measures include setting up separate registration counters for suspected coronavirus patients at its health facilities, separate queues for medical consultations, dedicated lab testing facilities and separate counters for free distribution of medicines etc. The NDMC also said that it is prepared to provide one month’s advance medicines to patients suffering from chronic diseases.

A statement from the NDMC said that authorities at all NDMC hospitals and health centres have been asked to make proper arrangement of signages on the premises of hospitals and health units. Hospital staff and medical officers have been directed to maintain adequate stock of PPE kits, masks, gloves, sanitisers, liquid soaps, pulse oximeters, among others. The statement further added that oxygen supplying units and PSA oxygen plants set up at hospitals have been asked to remain in operational mode, just to meet any emergency requirement.

(With Agency Inputs)

