Coronavirus Omicron Jan 27 Live Updates: India logs 2,86,384 new cases; DDMA to review restrictions in Delhi

India has reported 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the latest health bulletin.

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration January 27 Latest Update: In the last 24 hours, India has reported 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries as per the latest health bulletin. The active cases in the country stand at 22,02,472 and the daily positivity rate has been measured at 19.59%.

India Covid-19 Status in last 24 hours:

New COVID cases: 2,86,384;

Death recorded: 573;

Recoveries registered: 3,06,357;

Active case: 22,02,472;

Daily positivity rate: 19.59%;

Total Vaccinations: 1,63,84,39,207

DDMA to review restrictions in Delhi today

Amid slight improvement in case numbers in the capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to take a call on further relaxation or strengthening of curbs to keep a check on Covid-19 cases in Delhi. There have been repeated calls from the Delhi Government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for relaxation in weekend curbs that have been imposed in the city, saying that livelihoods of people should not be affected.

Kejriwal claimed that there was supposed ‘resentment’ among people after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal turned down his government’s proposal to lift weekend curfew and odd-even scheme of opening shops amid improvement in the Covid situation in city. However, a survey conducted by digital community-based platform LocalCircles has shown that 54% Delhiites are in favour of the weekend and night curfew till the positivity rate declines to 5%. The survey stated that cumulatively 54% of the respondents wanted the market odd-even restrictions to be done away with.

Delhi recorded 7,498 new Covid-9 cases and 29 deaths in a day while the case positivity rate saw a slight rise at 10.59%, as per the health department’s data. Less than 15% of the Covid beds were occupied in the city and 11,164 patients were discharged in Delhi.



Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates 9:43 (IST) 27 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: England lifts Covid restrictions as Omicron threat recedes Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain’s government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalisations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England, and a legal requirement for COVID passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues has been scrapped. | Read More 9:33 (IST) 27 Jan 2022 Covid India Update: 3,06,057 recoveries recorded in last 24 hours https://twitter.com/MoHFW_INDIA/status/1486548618098003968 9:21 (IST) 27 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: India reports 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries in the last 24 hours In the last 24 hours, India has reported 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries as per the latest health bulletin. The active cases in the country stand at 22,02,472 and the daily positivity rate has been measured at 19.59%. 9:09 (IST) 27 Jan 2022 England Covid Update: As Omicrons threat wanes, England eases Covid restrictions As Britain's government said that the roll-out of Covid vaccine booster has reduced hospitalisations and serious cases, it announced lifting of Covid curbs like the mandatory wearing of masks from Thursday. Alongwith this, the legal requirement for patrons to carry Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and larger venues has also been lifted, AP reported. 8:59 (IST) 27 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Delhi logged 7,498 cases and 29 deaths on Wednesday As per the health department's data the national capital saw 7,498 new cases and 29 deaths as the Coronavirus case positivity saw a marginal uptick to 10,59% on Wednesday. Delhi saw 11,164 patient discharges in a day with less than 15% bed occupancy, as per the health bulletin reported in PTI.