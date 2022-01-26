Coronavirus Omicron January 26 Live News: Why decline in daily cases is not a happy news

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live, January 26 Covid Updates Today, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Coronavirus Third Wave in India Live News: Low testing has been an issue with the coronavirus pandemic in India. Both in first and the second wave, health experts had said that India is testing far less and we may never know the real extent of viral transmission.

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration January 26 Latest Update: The consistent drop in daily cases across India may not be the good news one is thinking it to be. Why? Simply because that’s not the real picture. An Indian Express report shows how the daily cases dropped in Maharashtra, which corresponded with the decline in testing in the state. In terms of numbers, there was a 30 per cent drop in daily cases between Sunday and Monday. And between these two days, the average Covid tests conducted in the state also dropped by 27 per cent. So, when we see on national level, a drop of over 50,000 cases, what does it mean?

Low testing has been an issue with the coronavirus pandemic in India. Both in first and the second wave, health experts had said that India is testing far less and we may never know the real extent of viral transmission. Looks like we have not learnt any lesson from the past. As soon as the numbers started rising, the states scaled back the testing. This needs to be looked into. Not just Maharashtra but elsewhere also. Because, Omicron is anyway making it difficult to detect, if we don’t increase our testing, we may miss out on possible new variants or any other mutation in the virus.

What do you need to know about the coronavirus contagion today? Follow FE Online’s Live blog for more: