Coronavirus India February 23 Live News: In ‘endemic game’ for India, why new variant may be a disruptor

Coronavirus Statistics in India Live, Coronavirus Prevention Live Updates: With daily new coronavirus infections coming to a relatively lower level, there is a new conversation among the experts about India entering the ‘endemic phase’ of the viral cycle. In simple terms, this means that the number of new infections remain more or less same for a long period of time in a particular geographic region.

For example, if India registers say 20,000 new Covid infection for next six months, then experts may say term it as endemic phase for the country. But this doesn’t really mean that the virus is not in circulation or it is not deadly enough. It means that there won’t be any major outbreaks for a long period of time.

For a clearer understanding, let’s take example of the UK. Under the new ‘living with the virus’ policy, the United Kingdom is doing away with all kinds of Covid curbs. But health experts say that such approach also means lesser testing and lower genomic scrutiny. This may not help authorities is detecting new variants at an early stage. Closer study of cases of hospitalisations is required.

Like the case of BA.2 lineage of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. It is already a significant contributor in global infections with as many as 1/5th of the total worldwide infections being attributed to this variant. Bottomline – Masking up is and should remain the way to live. It is new normal.

Here are the new Covid updates for February 23:

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates 09:01 (IST) 23 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Thane logs 53 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths With the addition of 53 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,026, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, raising the death toll in the district to 11,866, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent. (PTI) 08:41 (IST) 23 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: India-US partnership critical to vaccinating world against COVID-19: Envoy The partnership between India and the US in the healthcare sector is critical to vaccinating the world against the coronavirus, India's Ambassador here Taranjit Singh Sandhu said. Observing that vaccinating the world must be the priority strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandhu on Tuesday said the world's map of vaccinations presents a story of disparities with the under-developed countries, including those in Africa, lagging at 10 per cent or below. (PTI) 08:29 (IST) 23 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: South Korea reports 171,452 COVID cases, new daily record, says KDCA South Korea reported 171,452 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, another daily record and a sharp increase from 99,573 a day before, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday. (Reuters) 08:14 (IST) 23 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: COVID-19 shots unlikely to prompt rare inflammation in kids COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to trigger a rare inflammatory condition linked to coronavirus infection in children, according to an analysis of US government data published Tuesday. The condition, formally known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, involves fever plus symptoms affecting at least two organs and often includes stomach pain, skin rash or bloodshot eyes. It's a rare complication in kids who have had COVID-19, and very rarely affects adults. The condition often leads to hospitalization, but most patients recover. (AP)