Coronavirus India News Latest Update Live: With positivity rate of over 16%, Mizoram emerges as fresh worry for India ahead of Covid-19 third wave

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Today News September 15 Live Updates: The Covid-19 situation in India has improved quite a lot since the beginning of the second wave in March-April. The number of Coronavirus infections and fatalities due to complications related to virus has dropped quite significantly since then. However, there is still fear of a possible third wave in the coming months. Kerala, which has been contributing nearly 60-70% to India’s daily Covid-19 tally for the past weeks, has started witnessing a declining trend in new infections and test positivity rate. However, Mizoram has emerged as a new worrying point for India. The northeastern state has been witnessing a spike in daily Coronavirus infections for the past few days. On Tuesday, it reported the highest test positivity rate of 16.39 in the country, which is higher than Kerala, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Mizoram witnessed 1,502 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the fourth highest in the country after Kerala (15,876), Maharashtra (3,530), and Tamil Nadu (1,591).
In another development, India has emerged as the biggest source of misinformation for Covid-19 in the world, with one out of six pieces of fake information coming out of the country. According to a study, social media is the biggest producer of misinformation, contributing nearly 85% of it.
Globally, the Delta variant is still causing havoc in many countries, including the US and Australia. Hospitalization hit crisis level in the southern US amid a spike in Delta variant cases. Many cities in Australia have reimposed lockdown and stricter restrictions to limit the spread.
Here’s the FE Online’s live blog on the latest updates on the Coronavirus pandemic from India and around the globe:
Highlights
COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden's argument for his sweeping new vaccination requirements. The cases, driven by the delta variant combined with resistance among some Americans to getting the vaccine, are concentrated mostly in the South. While one-time hot spots like Florida and Louisiana are improving, infection rates are soaring in Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee, fueled by children now back in school, loose mask restrictions and low vaccination levels. The dire situation in some hospitals is starting to sound like January's infection peak: Surgeries canceled in hospitals in Washington state and Utah. Severe staff shortages in Kentucky and Alabama. A lack of beds in Tennessee. Intensive care units at or over capacity in Texas. The deteriorating picture nine months into the nation's vaccination drive has angered and frustrated medical professionals who see the heartbreak as preventable. The vast majority of the dead and the hospitalized have been unvaccinated, in what has proved to be a hard lesson for some families. "The problem now is we have been trying to educate based on science, but I think most of the education that is happening now is based on tragedy, personal tragedy," said Dr. Ryan Stanton, an emergency room physician in Lexington, Kentucky. (AP)