Coronavirus India News Latest Update Live: With positivity rate of over 16%, Mizoram emerges as fresh worry for India ahead of Covid-19 third wave

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Today News September 15 Live Updates: The Covid-19 situation in India has improved quite a lot since the beginning of the second wave in March-April. The number of Coronavirus infections and fatalities due to complications related to virus has dropped quite significantly since then. However, there is still fear of a possible third wave in the coming months. Kerala, which has been contributing nearly 60-70% to India’s daily Covid-19 tally for the past weeks, has started witnessing a declining trend in new infections and test positivity rate. However, Mizoram has emerged as a new worrying point for India. The northeastern state has been witnessing a spike in daily Coronavirus infections for the past few days. On Tuesday, it reported the highest test positivity rate of 16.39 in the country, which is higher than Kerala, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Mizoram witnessed 1,502 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the fourth highest in the country after Kerala (15,876), Maharashtra (3,530), and Tamil Nadu (1,591).

In another development, India has emerged as the biggest source of misinformation for Covid-19 in the world, with one out of six pieces of fake information coming out of the country. According to a study, social media is the biggest producer of misinformation, contributing nearly 85% of it.

Globally, the Delta variant is still causing havoc in many countries, including the US and Australia. Hospitalization hit crisis level in the southern US amid a spike in Delta variant cases. Many cities in Australia have reimposed lockdown and stricter restrictions to limit the spread.

