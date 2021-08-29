Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: India reports 45,083 new Covid-19 cases, 460 deaths; Kerala top contributor with 31,265 infections

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Today August 29 Updates: As the third wave of Covid-19 looms large, India on Saturday recorded the highest single-day rise in nearly last two months in the number of daily Coronavirus infections. Kerala, which has been contributing the most to India’s Covid tally for the past few weeks, remains the pain point. The state reported 32,801 cases on Saturday. As cases continue to rise, the Kerala government has decided to reimpose a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am starting Monday. The state has also reimposed Sunday lockdown.
In the meanwhile, the home ministry has issued new containment guidelines for Covid-19. The new Covid guidelines further underline that special intensified stringent lockdowns will be enforced in the urban wards/panchayats with critical spread where WIPR (weekly infection population ratio) is above 7. The ministry has cautioned states/UT ahead of the festive season and asked them to take necessary action to avoid public gatherings in order to check the Covid-19 spread.
India administered more than 65 lakh (65,39,745) COVID vaccine doses on Saturday after achieving the 1 crore milestone on August 27, taking total vaccine coverage to over 63 crores (63,00,67,629) as per the 7 pm provisional report by the Union Health Ministry. India’s daily positivity rate at current at 2.19 percent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 28 days Active cases constitute 1.10% of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.56 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.
Here are the latest updates from India and around the world on Coronavirus:
Highlights
Of 45,083 new COVID19 cases and 460 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, #Kerala recorded 31,265 COVID positive cases and 153 deaths yesterday. (ANI)
COVID19 | India reports 45,083 new cases, 460 deaths and 35,840 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active caseload 3,68,558Recovery Rate currently at 97.53% (ANI)
Fifty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Saturday, taking its infection tally to 6,00,514, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,366, according to a medical bulletin. While Mohali and Patiala reported eight cases each, Bathinda reported six and Amritsar five, the bulletin said. The latest deaths were reported from Jalandhar and Patiala. The number of active cases in the state dropped to 405 from 410 on Friday, the bulletin stated. With 54 more recoveries, the total number of cured persons reached 5,83,743, it said. (PTI)
Taro Kono, the Japanese minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, promised Sunday a timely administering of booster shots for the coronavirus, as the nation aims to fully vaccinate its population by October or November. He said Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will arrive early next year, in time for medical workers and the elderly, who were prioritised and mostly got their second shots by July. "Japan is aiming for 80% vaccination levels," Kono said on a nationally broadcast Fuji TV show. A digital system for proof of vaccination will be available later this year, he added. (AP)
