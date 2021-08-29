Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: India reports 45,083 new Covid-19 cases, 460 deaths; Kerala top contributor with 31,265 infections

India has been reporting around 40,000 Covid-19 cases for the past few days.

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Today August 29 Updates: As the third wave of Covid-19 looms large, India on Saturday recorded the highest single-day rise in nearly last two months in the number of daily Coronavirus infections. Kerala, which has been contributing the most to India’s Covid tally for the past few weeks, remains the pain point. The state reported 32,801 cases on Saturday. As cases continue to rise, the Kerala government has decided to reimpose a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am starting Monday. The state has also reimposed Sunday lockdown.

In the meanwhile, the home ministry has issued new containment guidelines for Covid-19. The new Covid guidelines further underline that special intensified stringent lockdowns will be enforced in the urban wards/panchayats with critical spread where WIPR (weekly infection population ratio) is above 7. The ministry has cautioned states/UT ahead of the festive season and asked them to take necessary action to avoid public gatherings in order to check the Covid-19 spread.

India administered more than 65 lakh (65,39,745) COVID vaccine doses on Saturday after achieving the 1 crore milestone on August 27, taking total vaccine coverage to over 63 crores (63,00,67,629) as per the 7 pm provisional report by the Union Health Ministry. India’s daily positivity rate at current at 2.19 percent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 28 days Active cases constitute 1.10% of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.56 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

Here are the latest updates from India and around the world on Coronavirus: