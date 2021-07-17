Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: India records 38,079 fresh Covid cases, weekly positivity rate stands at 2.10 per cent

Amidst fears of the third wave of Coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with a select group of Chief Ministers. (Photo: PTI)

Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India on July 17 Live Updates: A total of 38,079 new cases of Coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours taking the active case number to 4.24 lakh in the country. Amidst fears of the third wave of Coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with a select group of Chief Ministers said that state governments must take all precautions to avert the third wave in the country. The meeting called by PM Modi was attended by Chief Ministers of the six states which have been reporting an increase in the number of Coronavirus cases including Kerala, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. PM Modi in the meeting mentioned that more than 80 percent of Coronavirus cases and Covid-19 related deaths had come from these six states in the last week and said that testing, tracking, treating and vaccinating should be the strategy of the state governments.

Meanwhile, the central government taking a cautious approach told the Supreme Court that Kanwar Yatra should not be permitted by the state governments in view of the Covid-19 situation. The centre also told the court that states should devise a tanker system through which the holy water of the Ganges can be made available to the devotees in different parts of the country. Firm on allowing the Kanwar Yatra in the state, the government of Uttar Pradesh helmed by CM Yogi Adityanath was also asked by the top court to reconsider its decision of allowing the Kanwar Yatra in the state this year.

On the global front, Japan which is going to conduct the Olympic Games this year said that one Covid-19 positive case has been detected at the Tokyo Olympic village. The spiralling of cases in different parts of the country and more such incidents could have implications for the successful conduct of Olympic Games this year.

