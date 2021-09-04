Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: India reports 42,618 new Covid-19 cases, 330 deaths; active cases cross 4 lakh mark again; Kerala top contributor

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave, Covid R-Value, Today September 4 Live Updates: Fear of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been getting stronger in the country, and justifiably so as cases have not been decreasing. Instead, cases are irregularly increasing to higher levels. What is more worrying now is that the R-value in the country has surged over 1 again, as the active number of cases of COVID-19 are approaching the 4 lakh figure. R-value is the average number of new infections that are generated per one infected individual. The R-value in the country had earlier dropped to below one after a raging second wave, which had been a relief. But now, a study by researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, has found that in the second half of August, the R-value has risen sharply to 1.17.
An R-value equaling 1 means on an average, one person is being infected by every one infected individual. An R-value above 1 indicates a rising number of cases, and if the trend continues, this could mark the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic. This time, Kerala seems to be the cause of the third wave of the pandemic, as an increasing number of daily cases is being reported from there. However, it is not the only state where cases are increasing. A few days ago, Dr. Samiran Panda, who heads Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) told news agency ANI that the second wave had not been intense in some states, but it left scope for a third wave. Dr. Panda added that now, an increasing number of cases in some states were indicating the beginning of a third wave in the country.
India reported 42,618 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its overall Covid-19 tally to 3,29,45,907, while the number of active cases touched 4,05,681, according to data from the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. Active cases in the country rose for the fourth consecutive day. The death toll climbed to 4,40,225, with 330 more people succumbing to the viral disease.
The father of an Arizona elementary school student was arrested after he and two other men showed up to the campus with zip ties, threatening to make a 'citizen's arrest' on the school principal over a COVID-19 quarantine, school officials said Friday. Diane Vargo, principal of Mesquite Elementary School in Tucson, said the parent came to her office Thursday with his son in tow. The father was upset the child would have to isolate and miss a school field trip because of possible exposure to someone with COVID-19. She said two other men also "barged in." One was carrying "military, large, black zip ties and standing in my doorway." Vargo said she tried to de-escalate the situation while explaining the school had to follow county health protocols. "I felt violated that they were in my office claiming I was breaking the law and they were going to arrest me," a visibly shaken Vargo said in a video statement released by the Vail Unified School District. "Two of the men weren't parents at our school, so I felt threatened." (Reuters)
Arunachal Pradesh reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, as 97 patients recuperated from the disease while 61 new cases pushed the tally to 53,217, a senior health official said here on Saturday. The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state increased to 262, with a woman from Leparada district succumbing to the infection on Friday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. A total of 52,162 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 97 patients on Friday, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.01 per cent while the active percentage stands at 1.49 and the positivity rate at 1.91 per cent, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 793 active COVID-19 cases. (PTI)
New Zealand reported on Saturday the first death from the Delta variant of the new coronavirus and 20 further daily infections, all in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak. The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of underlying health conditions, health officials said in a statement. It is the first coronavirus-related death in the country since mid-February. 'Every death is a reminder of the damage COVID-19 can cause when it gets into our community,' Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in the statement.'Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health issues are by far the most at risk from the virus and one of the reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its spread.'New Zealand appears to be breaking the chain of transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant, with Saturday's numbers backing a lowering trend seen in recent days. (Reuters)
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho encouraged Swiss international Granit Xhaka to get vaccinated after the Arsenal midfielder returned a positive COVID-19 test this week. The Switzerland captain, 28, was ruled out of Wednesday's friendly with Greece after testing positive for the coronavirus on the day of the game. A spokesperson for the national team told Swiss newspaper Blick that Xhaka was not vaccinated.'Get the jab Granit and be safe,' Mourinho told Xhaka in a comment on a post on Instagram had been linked with a move to Mourinho's Roma in the off-season but British media reported Arsenal had turned down a bid from the Serie A club. Switzerland will host European champions Italy in their Group C World Cup qualifier on Sunday before taking on Northern Ireland in Belfast on Sept. 9. (Reuters)
Australia, struggling to quell its worst wave of COVID-19, reported 1,756 infections on Saturday, another record high, and officials warned that worse is yet to come, urging people to get vaccinated. Most of the cases were again in New South Wales, which has been fighting an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant since mid-June. The state reported 1,533 new cases and four further deaths. Neighbouring Victoria reported 190 cases, the Australian Capital Territory 32 and Queensland one. Recent daily infections are running about double the levels of Australia's previous worst wave of the pandemic a year ago. Believing this outbreak cannot be eliminated - a successful strategy used by states and territories in earlier waves - New South Wales and Victoria authorities have focussed on speeding inoculations to make the cases less virulent. Although infections in Victoria, in its sixth lockdown, dropped slightly from Friday's 208, health authorities said the outbreak has not peaked. 'The overall trend is a slow and steady increase. That's why vaccination is so critical, as is following the rules,' Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told a press conference. (Reuters)
COVID-19 | Assam reported 564 new cases, 828 recoveries and 6 deaths yesterday. Active cases 5,158 and total positive cases 5,91,117 (ANI)
Of 42,618 new COVID infections & 330 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 29,322 cases and 131 deaths yesterday. (ANI)
India reports 42,618 new #COVID19 cases, 36,385 recoveries and 330 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health MinistryTotal cases: 3,29,45,907Active cases: 4,05,681Total recoveries: 3,21,00,001Death toll: 4,40,225 Total vaccination: 67,72,11,205 (58,85,687 in last 24 hours) (ANI)
Ladakh recorded six fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 20,573, while the count of active cases in the union territory stood at 68, officials said. Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths so far -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil. Nine more patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,298 till date, the officials said. Of the six fresh cases, five were reported in Leh and one in Kargil. No death due to Covid was reported in Ladakh on Thursday, the officials added. (PTI)
Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of a decades-old parasite drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there's little evidence it helps. With a fourth wave of infections, more Americans are turning to ivermectin, a cheap drug used to kill worms and other parasites in humans and animals. Federal health officials have seen a surge in prescriptions this summer, accompanied by worrying increases in reported overdoses. The drug was even given to inmates at a jail in northwest Arkansas for COVID-19, despite federal warnings against that use. On Wednesday, podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been dismissive of the COVID-19 vaccine, announced he had tested positive for the virus and was taking the medication. Ivermectin has been promoted by Republican lawmakers, conservative talk show hosts and some doctors, amplified via social media to millions of Americans who remain resistant to getting vaccinated. It has also been widely used in other countries, including India and Brazil. This week, the top US professional groups for doctors and pharmacists appealed for an "immediate end" to the drug's use outside of research. (AP)
The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra grew by 356 to 5,52,337, while the death of seven patients took the toll to 11,309, an official said on Saturday. These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate of Thane is 2.04 per cent. District information officer Ajay Jadhav said that the number of people vaccinated against the viral infection in Thane crossed the 50-lakh mark on Friday. The exact count of vaccinated people in the district stands at 50,26,256, of whom 59,308 were given the jabs on Friday alone. (PTI)