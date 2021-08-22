Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: Delhi allows markets to stay open beyond 8 pm; Tamil Nadu extends Covid lockdown by 2 weeks

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Today August 22 Live Updates: The fear of a third wave of coronavirus is looming in the country, especially with states like Kerala reporting a high number of cases. However, in some places, like Delhi, the cases seem to be declining. This has led to some contrasts in the opening up of economic activities in different states. While Delhi has decided to allow markets to remain open after 8 pm starting Monday, Tamil Nadu has extended lockdown till September 6, although it has also allowed for some relaxation.
Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in the country is running at a robust pace, with more than 58 crore doses having been administered so far. This is only expected to improve over time, especially now that the sixth vaccine from Zydus Cadila has been approved. The company has said that it is hoping to begin the supply of its vaccine by September-end. Zydus Cadila also marks the first vaccine approved in India that can also be administered to children aged between 12 and 18 years, indicating that India could soon also include this age group into the vaccination drive. However, there has been no official information regarding this aspect.
Apart from this, states have also been preparing themselves for a possible third wave by arranging for sufficient oxygen, which was in critical shortage during the second wave. While Delhi is already working on getting oxygen plants set up, including the ones that the Centre has arranged for under the PM-CARES Fund, on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh also inaugurated 10 oxygen plants.
Highlights
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,84,098 on Saturday as 640 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 5,566, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here said. Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 126, followed by Golaghat at 50, Barpeta at 39 and Dibrugarh at 35. Four fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Nalbari district and two from Barpeta. One person each succumbed to the infection in Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup (Rural), Lakhimpur, Sivsagar and West Karbi Anglong districts. (PTI)
South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla is hopeful the country would achieve herd immunity against coronavirus if 70 per cent of its 18 to 35 population is vaccinated. According to 2019 mid-year estimates by Statistics South Africa, this age group makes up about a third of the country's population of 17.84 million people. Phaahla was speaking after the country Friday further opened up its age group-based vaccination drive to vaccinate young adults, who excitedly queued up in their thousands across the country to get the jab. Phaahla said the government had decided to bring forward the vaccination date for its final phase from September 1 as suggested by a panel of advisory experts amid a renewed rise in the number of infections and deaths. In its latest update, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases said 289 more people had died in the preceding 24 hours, with 14, 312 new COVID-19 cases recorded. (PTI)