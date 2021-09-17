Coronavirus India News Latest Update Live: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls for major push to India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive on PM Modi’s birthday

On August 27, India for the first time administered a record 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a single day. (Picture: Reuters)

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Today News September 17 Live Updates: As India braces for a possible Covid-19 third wave, vaccination has picked up pace in the country. As of September 16 (7 pm), 77.17 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January, which makes India the fastest in the world to achieve the feat.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya yesterday called for a major push to India’s vaccination drive on Friday; he said it would be the perfect gift for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. “Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved Prime Minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people, including their loved ones, family members, and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This would be a birthday gift for the Prime Minister,” Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi on Thursday.

So far, India has crossed the 1-crore mark only three times in single-day Covid-19 vaccination. On August 27, India for the first time administered a record 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a single day. On PM Modi’s birthday, several states/UT have planned special vaccination drives. The Gujarat government is planning to administer over 35 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine today.

Here are the latest and verified updates on Coronavirus from India and around the globe: