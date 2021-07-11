Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: 41,506 new cases in last 24 hours; reproductive number increases since the middle of April

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station in Mumbai. (File Photo: PTI)

Coronavirus Cases In India, Covid-19 Deaths in India on July 11 Live Updates: India reported 41, 506 fresh Covid-19 cases as of July 11, Sunday, and 895 related deaths, said the health ministry. Total recoveries in the country at 97.2 percent now stand at 2,99,75,064 across India with 41,526 patients having recovered during the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate is at 2.25%, less than 3% for 20 consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the reproductive number, an indicator of how fast the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading, has increased since the middle of April, bringing in a reason for concern among Covid health experts that if it is an early signal for an impending surge in cases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked eight states- Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal that can be the hotspot of the new Covid surge to “ensure strict adherence to the protocols prescribed in respect of wearing of masks, social distancing and other safe behaviour.” On Saturday, India had logged 42,766 new infections and 1,206 fatalities.

About 37.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 37,23,367 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Follow our Live Blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus from India and around the world.