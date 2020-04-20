Coronavirus India Latest Updates: Cases cross 17,000; no major relaxation in lockdown

Nationwide lockdown, which was earlier imposed till April 14, has now been extended till May 3. (File Photo)

Coronavirus India Live News State Wise: The nationwide lockdown has entered the 26th day even as the number of Coronavirus positive cases continues to rise steadily on a daily basis. As per the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 cases stand at 17, 615 in the country and the death toll is 519. The government has said that there will some relaxation in the lockdown in areas outside the containment zone from Monday, April 20. However, areas declared as Coronavirus hotspots will continue be face strict restrictions from the authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Telangana, however, has further extended it till May 7.

Maharashtra and Delhi have emerged as the worst affected states by the Coronavirus pandemic. While Maharastra reported 4,200 cases, Delhi’s tally stood at 2,003 till Sunday evening. States likes Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka have also been witnessing rise in infection cases.

