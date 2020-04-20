Coronavirus India Latest Updates: Cases cross 17,000; no major relaxation in lockdown

Coronavirus India Live News State Wise: The nationwide lockdown has entered the 26th day even as the number of Coronavirus positive cases continues to rise steadily on a daily basis. As per the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 cases stand at 17, 615 in the country and the death toll is 519. The government has said that there will some relaxation in the lockdown in areas outside the containment zone from Monday, April 20. However, areas declared as Coronavirus hotspots will continue be face strict restrictions from the authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Telangana, however, has further extended it till May 7.
Maharashtra and Delhi have emerged as the worst affected states by the Coronavirus pandemic. While Maharastra reported 4,200 cases, Delhi’s tally stood at 2,003 till Sunday evening. States likes Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka have also been witnessing rise in infection cases.
Highlights
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has resumed toll collection on national highways from today. Vehicle owners need to pay toll to Gurugram Toll Plaza, Porur Toll Plaza in Chennai, Badarpur toll plaza in Delhi, Vashi toll plaza in Maharashtra and other national highways toll plazas across the country. The toll collection was stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak in India.
"In Karnataka, ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura, allegedly over shifting of the COVID-19 possibly infected persons to quarantine by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) officials. Police reached the spot and the situation was brought under control.54 people have been arrested and taken into custody. Officials needed to quarantine some people who had primary and secondary contact with 3 the COVID-19 patients. 4 FIRs have been lodged at JJ Nagar Police station," Soumendu Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West, was quoted as saying by ANI.
In Delhi, Bipin Kumar, Assistant Professor at IIT-Delhi has developed ‘Kawach’ masks."It can be developed with indigenous textile technology and can be scaled easily to reach maximum people. N95 masks are 1 of the best but see the price range, we have kept the price of Kawach at Rs 45," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Madhya Pradesh Police has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the information related to whereabouts of a COVID-19 patient who fled a hospital in Jabalpur. "The concerned Station House Officer and 4 guards who were on duty have been suspended. All aspects of the case are being investigated. We are putting all efforts from our side to nab the person and also request people to be alert and inform us," Bharat Yadav, District Magistrate, Jabalpur, was quoted as saying by ANI.
"The daily COVID-19 testing capacity at various laboratories in the country is being increased and is expected to reach to 1 lakh test per day by May 31. Accordingly, a total of 16 regional depots are being set up and are modelled into self-contained units by strengthening manpower, resources and infrastructure. Besides these, Depots at NIMR, New Delhi and NIV, Pune would also function as Central Depots," Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was quoted as saying by ANI.
"The G20 Health Ministers held a virtual meeting on April 19 to further coordinate efforts in combatting the COVID-19. Ministers addressed the need to improve the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge & closing the gap in response capabilities and readiness," G20 was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Global health crisis being witnessed globally, today, has created an opportunity to dive deep into the nature of what connects us all, while simultaneously providing us collective strength and wisdom to accomplish the unthinkable," said Union Minister Harsh Vardhan at the G-20 Health Ministers’ meet. He attended video conference of the Health Ministers of the G-20 countries, an international forum for the governments of 19 countries and the European Union, to discuss COVID-19 containment.
United States has recorded 1,997 Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours. United States #Coronavirus deaths top 40,000, AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre as saying.