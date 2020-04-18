Coronavirus India Latest Updates: Death toll rises to 480; 991 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus India Latest News LIVE Updates State-Wise: Total COVID-19 cases in India today has gone up to 14,378. Total Coronavirus death toll in India is 480 today. The total number of Covid-19 cases include 11,906 active cases, 1992 cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths, according to the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, as many as 991 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths have been reported.
Check Coronavirus in India Live Updates state-wise, Covid-19 India Tracker State Wise, Coronavirus India News, Total Covid-19 cases in India Today and other related details here.
Highlights
Coronavirus in Jharkhand: A woman who had delivered a baby 2 days ago at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, her child has been admitted to the isolation ward at RIMS hospital. The Sadar Hospital staff that had attended the woman will now undergo tests, says Ranchi Administration, Jharkhand
98 news cases reported in Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 1062 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 98 were positive, says King George's Medical University, Lucknow
Four new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur today, says Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Total number of positive cases in Nagpur district is 63 including 1 death, 12 discharged, said District Information Office Nagpur.
At least 21 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, triggering concerns among the top military brass. It is the first such case of a sizeable number of military personnel being treated for COVID-19. The Indian Army has reported eight cases of the deadly virus so far. "A total of 21 serving personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 within naval premises at Mumbai. This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment," the Navy said in a statement. (PTI)
Coronavirus death toll in India: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 480 and the number of cases to 14,378 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,906, as many as 1,991 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases includes 76 foreign nationals. Twenty-eight deaths have been reported since Friday evening -- 12 from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, three from Gujarat, one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar. (PTI)
The Gujarat government has decided to carry out plasma transfusion treatment on COVID-19 patients in the state, particularly those in critical condition, to boost their immunity, health officials said. In this treatment, the plasma extracted from the blood of a fully recovered COVID-19 patient is injected into the critical patient to help his body generate antibodies to fight the virus.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 41 more COVID-19 cases and two deaths (in Jaipur) have been reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1270 and death toll to 19. Of the two deaths today, one patient had chronic kidney disease and the other had acute diabetes, says Rajasthan State Health Department.