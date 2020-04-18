Coronavirus India Latest Updates: Death toll rises to 480; 991 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus India Latest News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases have crossed 14,000 mark. Image: Reuters

Coronavirus India Latest News LIVE Updates State-Wise: Total COVID-19 cases in India today has gone up to 14,378. Total Coronavirus death toll in India is 480 today. The total number of Covid-19 cases include 11,906 active cases, 1992 cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths, according to the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, as many as 991 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths have been reported.

Check Coronavirus in India Live Updates state-wise, Covid-19 India Tracker State Wise, Coronavirus India News, Total Covid-19 cases in India Today and other related details here.

