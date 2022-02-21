Coronavirus Omicron India Feb 21 Live Updates: Experts advice cautious ‘unlock’ as third Covid wave recedes in India

Live

Covid-19 India Live News, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Statistics and Registration Latest Update Live, February 21 Covid News: Apart from the cases, what’s working for that nation right now is the steady pace of the Covid vaccination. Official data suggests that as of now, 80 per cent of the eligible adult population has received both doses of Covid vaccine.

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: As coronavirus cases show a consistent decline in recent days, India is getting back to normalcy. With offices, schools reopening and local authorities lifting Covid restrictions across, the country may finally have entered the Covid green zone. On Sunday, India registered less than 20,000 daily new cases. This was the lowest figure of new daily infections since December 31st, 2021.

On global level, the UK is also witnessing an ebb in new Covid infections. British prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that all kinds of Covid curbs will come to an end next week. The new ‘living with Covid’ policy also means lesser testing and no need of self-isolation. Health experts, however, say that dropping the guard may inevitably result in a new variant. In Hong Kong, situation remains grim.

Here are the latest, verified updates on coronavirus pandemic from India and around the globe: