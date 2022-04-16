UP puts NCR on corona alert amid fresh uptick; Mizoram’s positivity rate shoots past 30% – Top Covid news

Covid 19 Pandemic April 16 News: India has been seeing a steady uptick in daily coronavirus cases for the past one week. While overall infections tally remains below 1,000-mark, there are pockets of new upward trend in areas such as Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra and Mizoram. The daily Covid bulletin released by the health ministry shows that India saw 975 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Four Covid deaths were registered across the country, the official data says. There was a marginal increase of 175 infections in the national active caseload, the data says. Now, India has 11,366 active coronavirus cases, the health ministry bulletin says.

Situation in the Delhi-NCR remain cause of concern if not alarming. Latest figures from Noida show a silent surge in daily cases. Now, this suburban town has 218 active Covid-19 cases. Over 70, which include 14 students, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, the health officials say. The local authorities have urged people to exercise due diligence and report people even with minor symptoms to the Covid helpline number. Noida’s Covid helpline number 1800492211.

In Ghaziabad also, there has been a slight increase in the daily Covid-19 cases. Uttar Pradesh government has decided to put all districts that come under the National Capital Region on alert due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the officials to collect samples and send them for genome sequencing.

In the NorthEast, Mizoram has become the new Covid hotspot. The official data says that there has been an increase in the daily positivity rate in Mizoram. The government report says that Mizoram’s daily positivity rate stands at 38.41 per cent.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and biotech start-up company Mynvax can be next gamechanger for India’s battle against the pandemic. Beating the logistical nightmare, the vaccine does not need any cold storage and can withstand 100 degrees Celsius heat for nearly 90 minutes. The vaccine can be stored at ambient 37 degree Celsius for four weeks.