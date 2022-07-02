India’s active case count remains above 1 lakh-mark for second day running; Delhi sees rise in BA.5 infections: Top Updates

Coronavirus July 2nd Latest Updates: India on Saturday witnessed a slight drop in the daily case count as the country logged 17,092 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The health ministry records show that there were 29 coronavirus deaths across India on Saturday. While the daily cases have dropped a bit, the surge in terms of active case count continues. With an increase of over 2,000 new infections, India’s active case count remained above 1 lakh mark. The official bulletin says that at present, India has 1,09,568 active coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, in national capital Delhi, the new strain of Omicron variant is increasing its foothold. Latest reports say that as of now, there are 15 cases of BA.5 variant. This along with BA.4 variant are being seen as very transmissible strains of Omicron. In the United States, these two have become the dominant variants now.