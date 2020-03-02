Coronavirus Latest Updates: Two new positive cases of COVID-19 in India; Israeli scientists developing vaccine

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Two new positive cases of coronavirus have surfaced in India, with one having been reported from Telangana and one from Delhi. The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Health on microblogging site Twitter and the ministry stated that both the patients are stable and under close monitoring. The patient from New Delhi had recently travelled to Italy and the Telangana-based patient has travel history from Dubai. In a press conference over the disease, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan that passengers are being screened at 21 airports, and 79 seaports including 12 major ones and 65 minor ones. He added that so far, over 5.5 lakh passengers have undergone the screening procedure at airports and nearly 12,500 passengers have been screened at seaports.
He further issued a travel advisory, asking poeple to avoid non-essential travel to Italy, Iran, China, Korea and Singapore. Adding that all existing visas for China and Iran will be suspended, Union Health Minister Dr Vardhan said that with further development, more countries might also be included in the travel ban.
Meanwhile, Israel-based MIGAL Galilee Research Institute has issued a statement on its official website that it might be able to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 soon.
So far, more than 3,000 people have succumbed to the virus across the globe, while another 88,000 people have been tested positive for the virus, according to PTI.
Financial Express Online brings you latest updates on coronavirus. Stay tuned:
Highlights
President of the European Commission Von Der Leyen has said that the risk of coronavirus in the European Union has risen from moderate to high. (Reuters)
Russia has said that a Russian citizen who returned from Italy has been tested positive for coronavirus, Russia-based news agency RIA Novosti reported citing healthcare ministry. (Reuters)
Satellite images by NASA and European Space Agency have shown a significant decline in pollution levels over China, partly due to the economic slowdown following the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency has said. The pollution monitoring satellites of the space agencies detected significant decreases over China in nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities, NASA said in a statement. (PTI)
Covering the coronavirus story requires careful navigation and constant attention. News organizations trying to responsibly report on the growing health crisis are confronted with the task of conveying its seriousness without provoking panic, keeping up with a torrent of information while much remains a mystery and continually advising readers and viewers how to stay safe. “It's a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week, around-the-world story,” said Michael Slackman, international editor at The New York Times. (AP)
Expanding further in India, two more positive cases of the novel Coronavirus have been detected in Capital Delhi and one in Telangana. The Ministry of Health in an update said, “One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored.” Read More