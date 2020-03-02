Coronavirus Latest Updates: Two new positive cases of COVID-19 in India; Israeli scientists developing vaccine

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Earlier, three people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala.

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Two new positive cases of coronavirus have surfaced in India, with one having been reported from Telangana and one from Delhi. The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Health on microblogging site Twitter and the ministry stated that both the patients are stable and under close monitoring. The patient from New Delhi had recently travelled to Italy and the Telangana-based patient has travel history from Dubai. In a press conference over the disease, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan that passengers are being screened at 21 airports, and 79 seaports including 12 major ones and 65 minor ones. He added that so far, over 5.5 lakh passengers have undergone the screening procedure at airports and nearly 12,500 passengers have been screened at seaports.

He further issued a travel advisory, asking poeple to avoid non-essential travel to Italy, Iran, China, Korea and Singapore. Adding that all existing visas for China and Iran will be suspended, Union Health Minister Dr Vardhan said that with further development, more countries might also be included in the travel ban.

Meanwhile, Israel-based MIGAL Galilee Research Institute has issued a statement on its official website that it might be able to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 soon.

So far, more than 3,000 people have succumbed to the virus across the globe, while another 88,000 people have been tested positive for the virus, according to PTI.

Financial Express Online brings you latest updates on coronavirus. Stay tuned: