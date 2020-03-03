Coronavirus Latest Updates: PM Narendra Modi says there’s no need to panic; Noida school postpones exams

South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear sanitize a street in front of the city hall after the rapid rise in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease of (COVID-19) in Daegu, southeast of the capital Seoul, South Korea. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

Coronavirus Latest Updates: A private school in Noida has postponed exams and fumigated its premises after the father of a student tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. Some family members of the Delhi-based man who tested positive for coronavirus were shifted to capital’s Safdarjung Hospital after they showed symptoms of the virus, Health Ministry sources said. Contact tracing for the virus was also underway, PTI reported.

Earlier, the Air India crew that flew on the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25, on which the Delhi resident who tested positive arrived in India, has been asked to remain in isolation at their homes for 14 days, PTI reported officials as saying.

Officials said that the crew members of the Delhi-Vienna flight have been asked to remain in isolation at their homes, and they’ve also been asked to immediately inform doctors if they develop signs related to the novel coronavirus virus during this period.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on Monday that the Delhi resident who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus had travelled to Italy, while the Telangana resident had recently travelled to Dubai.

Air India officials further informed that the Delhi resident had travelled to Italy by road and he had then taken the February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight.

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender informed that the Hyderabad resident who recently returned from Dubai is being treated at an isolation ward at the Gandhi Hospital in Telangana’s capital city. The 24-year-old software engineer who works in Bengaluru had worked in Dubai with colleagues from Hong Kong, and it is there that he is suspected to have contracted the virus, the minister said.

The patient had arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai on February 19/20 and from there he travelled to Hyderabad on a bus. He had since been undergoing treatment for fever, but when his condition did not improve he was admitted to the Gandhi government hospital, said the report. All his family members and all those who came in contact with him are being watched, the state minister added. Meanwhile, a woman social activist, who recently returned to India from abroad, has also been admitted with suspected signs of the coronavirus. Her test results were awaited, the Telangana minister informed.

Also, the Rajasthan government informed that an Italian tourist has tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur.

The deadly COVID-19 virus has killed 2,912 people in China alone and spread to at least 58 countries.

