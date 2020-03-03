Coronavirus Latest Updates: PM Narendra Modi says there’s no need to panic; Noida school postpones exams

Coronavirus Latest Updates: A private school in Noida has postponed exams and fumigated its premises after the father of a student tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. Some family members of the Delhi-based man who tested positive for coronavirus were shifted to capital’s Safdarjung Hospital after they showed symptoms of the virus, Health Ministry sources said. Contact tracing for the virus was also underway, PTI reported.
Earlier, the Air India crew that flew on the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25, on which the Delhi resident who tested positive arrived in India, has been asked to remain in isolation at their homes for 14 days, PTI reported officials as saying.
Officials said that the crew members of the Delhi-Vienna flight have been asked to remain in isolation at their homes, and they’ve also been asked to immediately inform doctors if they develop signs related to the novel coronavirus virus during this period.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on Monday that the Delhi resident who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus had travelled to Italy, while the Telangana resident had recently travelled to Dubai.
Air India officials further informed that the Delhi resident had travelled to Italy by road and he had then taken the February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight.
Telangana Health Minister E Rajender informed that the Hyderabad resident who recently returned from Dubai is being treated at an isolation ward at the Gandhi Hospital in Telangana’s capital city. The 24-year-old software engineer who works in Bengaluru had worked in Dubai with colleagues from Hong Kong, and it is there that he is suspected to have contracted the virus, the minister said.
The patient had arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai on February 19/20 and from there he travelled to Hyderabad on a bus. He had since been undergoing treatment for fever, but when his condition did not improve he was admitted to the Gandhi government hospital, said the report. All his family members and all those who came in contact with him are being watched, the state minister added. Meanwhile, a woman social activist, who recently returned to India from abroad, has also been admitted with suspected signs of the coronavirus. Her test results were awaited, the Telangana minister informed.
Also, the Rajasthan government informed that an Italian tourist has tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur.
The deadly COVID-19 virus has killed 2,912 people in China alone and spread to at least 58 countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has held extensive reviews regarding preparedness for coronavirus. In a tweet, PM Modi said that different states and ministries are working together to tackle the virus on all fronts — be it screening of people arriving in India, to providing prompt medical attention to those requiring it.
Hotels and tourist sites in and around Agra have been told to report tourist arrivals from Italy, Iran and China to the Chief Medical Officer, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, PTI reported. Chief Medical Officer of Agra Dr Mukesh Vats was quoted saying that as soon as such information is received, a team of doctors would be dispatched to examine the visitors for symptoms of COVID-19 virus.
The government has put certain APIs, formulations including paracetamol under restricted category owing to the coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported.
Twitter has asked its staff across the world to work from home starting Monday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, reported AFP. Working from home was made mandatory for Twitter employees in South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan offices, the report added.
The Noida private school where the Delhi coronavirus patient's children study has postponed its exams, reported PTI. Earlier it had been reported that the school had ordered fumigation of its premises after it was known that the patient had hosted a birthday party last Friday.
China's UN envoy Zhang Jun has said that for the month of March there was no plan on the United Nations Security Council's agenda to have a specific discussion on COVID-19 outbreak, reported PTI. China had assumed the Presidency of UNSC for the month of March, the report added.| READ MORE
The samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology for confirmation. People who have come in contact with these six people are also being tracked through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network, ANI tweeted.
The government has informed that six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These were from the people who had come in contact with the COVID-19 patient that was reported from Delhi yesterday. All these cases have been kept under isolation, ANI tweeted.
As the economy battles coronavirus scare, stock markets are witnessing fresh volatility that is negatively impacting investors. And with new cases being detected in the country, the sentiment is expected to further go down. |READ MORE
After a meeting to take stock of the situation arising from coronavirus outbreak, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said that all precautionary measures were being taken and there was no need to panic. He said tests are being conducted on the people returning to Karnataka from other countries, and, till now, all test results have been negative. The minister had called an urgent meeting following the news that the patient who tested positive in Hyderabad had travelled to Bengaluru as well.
NCP leader Supriya Sule has said that 34 people from Kolhapur in Maharashtra are stranded in Iran amid coronavirus scare, PTI reported. She demanded that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ensure the safe return of these people.
The Noida school where the coronavirus patient's children study is being fumigated, reported the Indian Express. All those who attended a birthday party the patient hosted last Friday were under surveillance, the report added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the duo discussed issues arising from the coronavirus outbreak. After the meeting, CM Kejriwal said that he discussed with PM Modi that Delhi government and Centre have to work together against coronavirus.
The United States has confirmed six deaths due to coronavirus, and 91 confirmed cases, PTI quoted US Vice President Mike Pence as saying. All six deaths occurred in the Washington state with 43 domestic cases, and 48 cases involving individuals who returned to the US from abroad, the report added.
119 Indians and 5 foreign nationals evacuated from Japan on an Air India flight on February 27 have all tested negative, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. They have all been kept in quarantine at Army Facility in Manesar, PTI reported.
Around 1,086 people who have recently returned from Iran have been recommended for community surveillance, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was quoted by PTI as saying. Other than that, he said 25,738 have been put under surveillance across the country and 37 people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms have been hospitalised and their samples are being tested.
In an effort to track and control the spread of coronavirus in India, authorities are keeping track of the colleagues, family members and all those who came in contact with the three confirmed patients in Delhi, Hyderabad and Jaipur.
Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu informed that the state's 'arogya sahayavani' (health helpline) has reserved two slots for receiving calls and providing guidance for coronavirus, PTI reported. He added that by Monday, 6,770 calls had been received and information had been provided regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
All the crew members of the Air India Vienna-Delhi flight will remain in quarantine at their respective homes for 14 days, PTI quoted health ministry officials as saying. And during this period they are to report to authorities if they display any signs related to coronavirus, the officials added. The Delhi man who tested positive for coronavirus had returned from Italy to Delhi on the same Air India flight on February 25, the report added. | READ MORE
The health ministry has advised people to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that India is in discussions with Iran and Italy, two countries badly affected by the infection, to evacuate Indians residing there, PTI reported.
The coronavirus patient in Delhi had self-reported himself to the authorities, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. He informed that the patient had reported himself to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the capital.
Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma confirmed that an Italian tourist who was visiting Jaipur has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, PTI reported. Her first sample had tested negative on February 29, but a second sample was taken after her situation worsened, which is when she tested positive for coronavirus. As there have been variations in her reports, her samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, the report quoted the state minister as saying.
Following the news that the man who tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad, Telangana, had travelled to Bengaluru, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has called a meeting of top officials of his department today to assess the situation.
Global factories took a beating in February from the coronavirus outbreak, with activity in China shrinking at a record pace, surveys showed on Monday, raising the prospect of a coordinated policy response by central banks to prevent a global recession. Fears of a pandemic pushed markets off a precipice last week, wiping more than $5 trillion from global share values as stocks cratered, marking their steepest slump in more than a decade and stoking widespread expectations of monetary easing. The outbreak is plunging the world economy into its worst downturn since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development warned on Monday, urging governments and central banks to fight back to avoid an even steeper slump. (Reuters)
Italy on Monday reported a jump in the death toll from the coronavirus to 52, with more than 2,000 people infected, most of whom were in the country's northern Lombardy region. The civil protection agency said 18 people had died since Sunday -- including three in Emilia Romagna -- all of whom were either elderly or had serious pre-existing medical conditions. (AFP)
The Swiss football league on Monday suspended all Super League and second-division Challenge League matches until March 23 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. "This Monday, at a meeting, all 20 clubs in the Swiss Football League (SFL) ... decided to suspend the championships until March 23," the league said in a statement. The league referred to a government decision taken on Friday to suspend all events with more than 1,000 participants until March 15. (AFP)
After the Union Health Ministry announced on Monday that a Delhi resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Air India crew who had flown the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 on which he was the passenger have been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days, officials said. "The crew members of February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight will remain in isolation for 14 days at their respective homes. If, during this period, they show any symptoms related to novel coronavirus infection, they have to immediately contact doctors," the officials told PTI. (PTI)
The European Union's disease control agency has increased its risk level for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 from moderate to high, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Monday. "The ECDC has announced today that the risk level has risen from moderate to high for people in the European Union. In other words, the virus continues to spread," she said. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is providing daily updates on the progress of the outbreak. As of early Monday it counted 89,006 cases in the world across 68 countries. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump says we’ve asked pharmaceutical companies to accelerate Coronavirus vaccine work. (Reuters)
Industry body Ficci on Monday called for measures to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus in India, even as two more cases — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — were reported in the country. It suggested the adoption of infection control practices and strengthening of screening at airports, among others. Read More
A third person has died in France of the new coronavirus, sources in northern France said on Monday, confirming the death of an elderly woman in a town that already lost a schoolteacher to the disease. The woman, who was in her eighties, lived in Crepy-en-Valois, 70 kilometres northeast of Paris, where a 60-year-old teacher who died last week had been working. (AFP)
The condition of the man, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus here, was stable and he is being treated in an isolated ward at the state-run Gandhi hospital in the city, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said on Monday. The 24-year-old man, a software engineer who works in Bengaluru, had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month where he is suspected to have contracted the virus, Rajender told reporters. Read More
Vietnam Airlines says to suspend flights to and from South Korea from March 5 over Coronavirus concerns (Reuters)
A passenger landed in Jaipur from Italy on Feb 29. He was admitted to the isolation ward at a hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the screening. He had tested negative. However, he tested positive in second testing. He has been put in isolation ward of SMS Hospital. His samples will be sent again for testing since two different results were found in different tests. People who came in his contact till Feb 29 will also be screened for COVID-19: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma (ANI)
Russian authorities on Monday confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Moscow, saying the patient had recently returned from Italy. The anti-coronavirus task force said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies that the "young man" had fallen ill on February 21 while on vacation to Italy. The man, who resides outside Moscow, returned to Russia on February 23, and started showing signs of a respiratory viral infection, it said. He sought medical help and was hospitalised on February 27. Testing confirmed the infection on Monday and his symptoms were not severe, the statement said. (AFP)
The coronavirus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state, a preliminary finding that could mean hundreds of undiagnosed cases, researchers said Sunday after analyzing the genetic sequences of viruses from two people. Washington state, home of the nation's first confirmed infection, has seen eight confirmed cases, including the nation's first death from the virus this weekend. State and local authorities stepped up testing for the illness as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in California, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Washington state. Authorities in the Seattle area said two more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, both men in their 60s who were in critical condition, and two health care workers in California were also diagnosed. (AP)
Passengers from 10 countries -- China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and now Italy and Iran -- are being screened at Indian airports. The DGCA stated in a circular on Monday, "In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus 2019) disease in India, it has been decided to expand the universal screening of all passengers arriving in flights from Italy and Iran." (PTI)
An Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday and his blood samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation. The first sample collected Saturday tested negative but his condition deteriorated, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma told reporters here.The minister said a second sample was them collected and he tested positive for the virus, according to the report received on Monday. “Since there is variation in the test reports, samples have been sent to NIV-Pune for testing," he said. (PTI)
Coronavirus: Universal screening mandatory of all passengers coming from Italy and Iran also, says DGCA. (PTI)
The Maharashtra health department on Monday said of the 137 travellers quarantined in the state for possible coronavirus infection, 132 have tested negative so far, while more than 64,000 passengers have been screened at the airport here for the deadly pathogen. Acting on the Centre's guidelines, state officials have screened 64,098 passengers at the Mumbai international airport since January 18, days after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak was reported from the Chinese city of Wuhan in December-end, the health department said in a statement. (PTI)