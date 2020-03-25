Coronavirus Latest Updates: India goes into 21-day lockdown; PM Modi asks country not to panic

Coronavirus India Update: India is under “complete lockdown” for the next 21 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made fervour appeal to fellow countrymen asking them to stay at home and not to venture out. All trains, flights, and bus services have been cancelled as India is trying hard to disinfect itself from the clutch of deadly Coronavirus COVID-19.
However, PM Modi has asked people of the country not to panic as he stressed that all “essential commodities” will be available in the market during this ‘lockdown’ phase. Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all state governments and Union Territories to set up a 24*7 control rooms or offices and start helplines at state or district level to address any grievances or problems faced by providers of goods services this coronavirus lockdown.
According to the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare, total confirmed cases for Indian Nationals stood at 476 whereas the total confirmed cases for foreign nationals are 43. In a silver lining, 43 persons have been cured or discharged or migrated. The total number of death in India is 10.
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on festivals, most of which mark the beginning of the new year. PM Modi also said on this Navratra, he will pray for those engaged in combating coronavirus.
277 Indians, who were left stranded in Iran, have reached India. Mahan Air flight carrying 277 Indian passengers landed at Delhi airport today early morning from Tehran.
Delhi Police has barricaded at Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border to check the movement of vehicles except for those rendering availing essential services under Coronavirus lockdown.
A person has been tested positive for Coronavirus in Bihar. The 29-year-old has been admitted at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna. The person returned from Gujarat's Bhavnagar, Ajay Sinha, Nodal Officer, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, was quoted as saying by ANI.
Mahan Air flight carrying 277 Indian passengers landed at Delhi airport today early morning from Tehran, Iran. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu has reported single death for Coronavirus positive patient. The person was admitted at Rajaji Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. However, the person had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension, C Vijayabaskar, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare, was quoted as saying by ANI.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office stated that all shops of essential items in Uttarakhand will remain open from 7 AM to 10 AM on Wednesday. However, the movement of people on roads will be restricted after 10 AM amid.
Two persons were tested positive for coronavirus two weeks back. However, they have now tested negative (twice) for COVID-19. Both of them will be discharged from the hospital today. These were the first two cases reported from Maharashtra, as per ANI report.
E-Commerce giant Flipkart has temporarily suspended its services under Coronavirus lockdown.