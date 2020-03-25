Coronavirus Latest Updates: India goes into 21-day lockdown; PM Modi asks country not to panic

A doctor in protective suite waits for patients in a special tent for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases near a hospital in Lublin, Poland. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

Coronavirus India Update: India is under “complete lockdown” for the next 21 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made fervour appeal to fellow countrymen asking them to stay at home and not to venture out. All trains, flights, and bus services have been cancelled as India is trying hard to disinfect itself from the clutch of deadly Coronavirus COVID-19.

However, PM Modi has asked people of the country not to panic as he stressed that all “essential commodities” will be available in the market during this ‘lockdown’ phase. Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all state governments and Union Territories to set up a 24*7 control rooms or offices and start helplines at state or district level to address any grievances or problems faced by providers of goods services this coronavirus lockdown.

According to the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare, total confirmed cases for Indian Nationals stood at 476 whereas the total confirmed cases for foreign nationals are 43. In a silver lining, 43 persons have been cured or discharged or migrated. The total number of death in India is 10.

