Coronavirus Updates: Cases cross 900; PM Modi to focus on situations prevailing due to COVID-19 in Mann Ki Baat

Globally, the number of positive cases has crossed 6 lakh with over 27,000 deaths.

Coronavirus Latest Updates: While the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 has crossed the 900 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a special fund, called Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund, to which citizens can donate some money to aid the government in fighting the pandemic.

At present, the Union Government has been maintaining that there is no evidence that India has entered Stage 3, or the stage of community transmission, even as the country has been placed under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. The lockdown, however, has seen migrant workers come out in huge numbers, attempting to return to their homes. In the absence of public transport, they have started walking for hundreds of kilometres to reach their destinations.

Meanwhile, Tata Group has pledged Rs 1,500 crore to the PM-CARES fund, BCCI has pledged Rs 51 crore and actor Akshay Kumar has pledged Rs 25 crore to help the country tackle the outbreak.

Globally, the number of positive cases has crossed 6 lakh with over 27,000 deaths.

While, IMF Chief has said that the pandemic has pushed the global economy to a 2009-like recession, experts all across the world have been asking people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Financial Express brings to you the latest updates on coronavirus. Stay tuned.