Coronavirus Updates: Cases cross 900; PM Modi to focus on situations prevailing due to COVID-19 in Mann Ki Baat

Coronavirus Latest Updates: While the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 has crossed the 900 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a special fund, called Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund, to which citizens can donate some money to aid the government in fighting the pandemic.
At present, the Union Government has been maintaining that there is no evidence that India has entered Stage 3, or the stage of community transmission, even as the country has been placed under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. The lockdown, however, has seen migrant workers come out in huge numbers, attempting to return to their homes. In the absence of public transport, they have started walking for hundreds of kilometres to reach their destinations.
Meanwhile, Tata Group has pledged Rs 1,500 crore to the PM-CARES fund, BCCI has pledged Rs 51 crore and actor Akshay Kumar has pledged Rs 25 crore to help the country tackle the outbreak.
Globally, the number of positive cases has crossed 6 lakh with over 27,000 deaths.
While, IMF Chief has said that the pandemic has pushed the global economy to a 2009-like recession, experts all across the world have been asking people to stay at home and practice social distancing.
Financial Express brings to you the latest updates on coronavirus. Stay tuned.
Highlights
Stay where you are as risk of coronavirus spreading increases due to large gatherings: Kejriwal to migrants (PTI)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone to discuss the coronavirus pandemic soon after he took to social media to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation. The 55-year-old, who is believed to be the first world leader to have tested positive for the deadly virus, said his symptoms are mild which means he will carry on leading the response to the outbreak in the UK where the death toll jumped by 181 to hit 759 and the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stood at 14,543 on Friday. |READ MORE
Five COVID-19 patients from Pune have tested negative in repeat samples and will be discharged today: Shravan Hardikar, Municipal Commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (ANI)
Five more COVID-19 cases in MP; tally reaches 39: Officials (PTI)
45-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Ahmedabad; toll in Gujarat rises to 5: Official (PTI)
Man suffering from COVID-19 dies at Srinagar hospital; death toll in J&K rises to 2: Officials (PTI)
A loss of smell and taste may be the early symptom of COVID-19 infection, according to a latest report by a leading American professional association of medical specialists. Currently, there have been reports of taste and smell disorders related to COVID-19 from multiple countries around the world as well as within the US, said James C Denneny III, MD, executive vice president and CEO of the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS). |READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat to focus on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19.
Twelve more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; state tally goes up to 193: Officials. (PTI)
With a nationwide lockdown in place, over 90 cities, including Delhi, recorded minimal air pollution in the last few days. Welcoming the reduction in pollution, environmentalists urged the government to treat it as a "wake-up call" and stop its "obsession" with "development" at the cost of the environment. India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 130 crore people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 19 lives and infected over 900 people in the country. The government has urged people to avoid unnecessary travelling, significantly reducing the traffic movement across the country. According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the impact of the measures taken due to the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a drop in PM2.5 (fine particulate pollutant) by 30 per cent in Delhi and by 15 per cent in Ahmedabad and Pune. The level of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) pollution, which can increase the risk of respiratory conditions, has also reduced. NOx pollution is mainly caused due to a high motor vehicle traffic. In Pune, NOx pollution has reduced by 43 per cent, in Mumbai, by 38 per cent and in Ahmedabad, by 50 per cent. (PTI)
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he will be donating Rs 25 crore towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund to help the government in its fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi had earlier on Saturday announced the creation of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) where people can contribute and help the government in the fight. Taking to Twitter, Akshay said that safeguarding the lives of the people is of paramount importance right now. |READ MORE
No fuel crisis in India; more than adequate petrol, diesel, LPG available to last beyond lockdown period: IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh to PTI
A batch of 275 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday morning, an official said. He said a preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said of the 275 passengers, there were 133 women and 142 men. Besides, there were two infants and four children. (PTI) |READ MORE