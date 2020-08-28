Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: UP becomes first state to test over 50 lakh samples

Prayagraj is the second worst affected city in the state which recorded 351 new cases on Thursday

A total of 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh recorded more than 100 cases each on Thursday taking the total tally in the state to 2.08 lakh cases even as the state government claimed that U.P is the first state to have tested 50 lakh samples in the country. According to an Indian Express report Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that by testing over 1.38 lakh samples on Thursday, the state crossed the tally of 50 lakh test samples. He also added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed satisfaction with the state testing over 50 lakh samples.

However the number of Covid-19 cases in the state is rising with about 5,463 Covid-19 cases getting reported in the state on Thursday while 79 patients succumbed to the lethal disease on the same day. With the death of 79 patients on Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 related casualties in the state reached 3,217 reflecting the case fatality ratio close to 1.55. Despite the recovery of over 1.52 lakh patients from Coronavirus in the state, the number of active Covid-19 cases reached the highest level at 52,309 cases.

Among the worst affected regions in the state, capital Lucknow leads the pack as it recorded the highest spike in the number of infections by adding 792 new cases and recording 12 fatalities on Thursday. Prayagraj is the second worst affected city in the state which recorded 351 new cases on Thursday, followed by Kanpur city (281) and Gorakhpur (232) among others. These top 4 worst affected cities of the state also have more than 2,000 active cases at present stressing the health infrastructure. While Lucknow has the highest number of active cases at 6,791, Kanpur Nagar 3,195, Prayagraj 2,816 and Gorakhpur 2,658 respectively. Among the other districts of Uttar Pradesh which are worst affected are Saharanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Bareilly among others.