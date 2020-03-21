Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt announces Rs 1000 each for 35 lakh labourers, construction workers

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest News: Yogi Adityanath govt to provide financial support to workers, labourers. Representational image

Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that Rs 1000 each will be provided to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.23 lakh construction workers in the state to help them meet their daily needs in the wake of novel Coronavirus outbreak in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 23 people, including popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state. Out of the total cases, nine people have recovered. Adityanath said that the state has sufficient number of isolation wards to treat novel coronavirus patients.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has appealed to people of the state to not panic over coronavirus. “I appeal people to not panic over coronavirus. We’ve sufficient stock of essential commodities and medicines in the state. So please don’t rush to shops to buy things and hoard commodities,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Junta Curfew on Sunday

Adityanath has urged residents of the state to observe ‘Janta curfew’ call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We all must adhere to ‘Janta curfew’ called by the Prime Minister. All metro rail, state and city bus services in the state to remain closed tomorrow (Sunday),” the CM said.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Police said that they have formed 14 teams with 10 members each to tackle the problem of Covid-19 in the state capital.

A state of panic struck people in the state yesterday when ‘Baby Doll’ fame singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Covid-19. She had reportedly attended several parties in Lucknow and also visited Kanpur after returning from the United Kingdom 11 days ago. Kapoor had stayed at the Taj Hotel in Lucknow and attended several functions in the city, ANI reported. Police have booked for negligence.

On Friday, Yogi Adityanath government decided to sanitize Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow and urban areas of the state. Police have been directed to ensure there is no crowd of more than 5-7 people anywhere across the state.