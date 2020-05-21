Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Barabanki emerges as COVID-19 hotspot; 95 new cases

District Magistrate, Barabanki, Aadarsh Kumar, said on Wednesday that of the 245 samples sent for testing on May 15-16, 95 have been found positive. (IE photo)

Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot as 95 new cases of the virus were reported in a single day, half of them migrant workers returning from other states. District Magistrate, Barabanki, Aadarsh Kumar, said on Wednesday that of the 245 samples sent for testing on May 15-16, 95 have been found positive.

Among those who tested positive, 49 are migrants who had recently returned from other states, the DM said, adding that all have been admitted to hospital as per the protocol. The remaining 46 are those who had come in contact with 6 infected persons and had been kept in isolation, the DM said.

With this, the total number of active cases in the district has gone up to 122, the DM added. Earlier on Tuesday, 50 migrants had tested positive in Basti district.

Also read: Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

According to DM, Basti, Ashutosh Niranjan,50 new cases came to light on Tuesday and all of them are migrants who had returned recently from other states.

There was also a spurt in cases in Pratapgarh which reported 10 new cases and Ghazipur, where 18 fresh cases came to light on Wednesday.

State’s principal secretary (health), Amit Mohan Prasad, had on Tuesday said that a high incidence of infectionis being observed in migrant labourers returning to Uttar Pradesh and village and? ‘mohalla’? monitoring committees have been asked to be on vigil.